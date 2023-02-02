Does You Kid Drink Coffee? Effects Of Caffeine In Children: How Much Is Too Much Kids oi-Amritha K

Does your kid have the habit of sipping on your daily cup of coffee? An increased likeness towards the caffeine flavour? If yes, it might not be good for their health - especially for kids under the age of 11.

In children, caffeine can cause a number of health problems, and although people of all ages are susceptible to these effects, most adults are likely to be able to tolerate a moderate amount of caffeine - but not children.

When you combine the fact that children are sensitive to caffeine's effects with the fact that they do not always have the ability to understand that they have consumed too much caffeine, the result is that children and teens are more likely to experience negative effects from caffeine [1].

Why Is Caffeine Bad For Kids?

Growing children need consistency when it comes to waking up, napping, and getting to bed. Additionally, they require regular meals of healthy food, the opportunity to play with other children and adults, as well as opportunities for development and learning [2].

When children consume caffeine, they not only disrupt their normal development such as acquisition of skills, emotional and social well-being, etc. - they also experience side effects that may have long-term health consequences, especailly if they also have other underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, or anxiety disorders [3].

Now, let's discuss the effects of caffeine on children.

Effects Of Caffeine On Kids

Kids are smaller than adults and it takes much less caffeine to cause adverse effects on their bodies.

Short-Term Side Effects Of Caffeine in Children

Anxiety

Dehydration

Diarrhoea

Heart palpitations [4]

High blood pressure

Increased heart rate

Insomnia

Jitters

Nausea

Restlessness

Long-Term Side Effects Of Caffeine in Children

The consumption of caffeine by children not only interferes with regular development, but also initiates side effects that may have long-term effects in children with underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, or anxiety [5][6].

Deficiencies : Caffeine-containing beverages tend to cause vitamin and mineral deficiencies in children. Rather than providing their children with these beverages, parents should focus on providing them with a balanced diet.

: Caffeine-containing beverages tend to cause vitamin and mineral deficiencies in children. Rather than providing their children with these beverages, parents should focus on providing them with a balanced diet. May worsen anxiety : In some cases, caffeine can exacerbate heart problems and anxiety among children who are unaware that they are at risk.

: In some cases, caffeine can exacerbate heart problems and anxiety among children who are unaware that they are at risk. Teeth problems : As a diuretic, caffeine causes the body to produce more urine, resulting in a loss of calcium. This can lead to the decay of teeth and gum disease.

: As a diuretic, caffeine causes the body to produce more urine, resulting in a loss of calcium. This can lead to the decay of teeth and gum disease. Obesity : A child who consumes caffeine at a young age is at an increased risk of becoming obese.

: A child who consumes caffeine at a young age is at an increased risk of becoming obese. Sleep disorders: Consumption of caffeine in kids is associated with shorter sleep durations and an increased frequency of sleep problems.

Foods With Hidden Caffeine

There are many foods and beverages that contain caffeine, including soda, coffee, energy drinks, and chocolate. You may be unaware that caffeine is sometimes hidden in other foods and beverages. It is not required for food manufacturers to list caffeine on their product labels as it is not a nutrient.

Here are some examples of food and drinks where caffeine may be hiding [7]:

Yoghurt

Ice cream

Decaf coffee

Protein bars

Flavoured sodas

Flavoured waters

How Much Caffeine Can Kids Have?

For anyone 11 or younger, there is no known safe amount of caffeine. According to the FDA, 400 mg of caffeine a day is not generally associated with adverse effects, although many people may be sensitive to reduced doses [8].

It is recommended that until a safe level of caffeine can be determined, children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 should not consume more than 100 mg of caffeine each day if it is impossible to do so.

On A Final Note...

In addition to caffeine's lack of nutritional value, caffeine can negatively impact health in a variety of ways, including causing a short-term disruption of a child's day as well as causing disruption in important relationships and, in extreme cases, causing difficulty at school.

If your child seems to need caffeine throughout the day, it would be best to work with a pediatrician to identify the underlying cause.