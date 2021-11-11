Children’s Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, Rights Of A Child And Celebrations Kids oi-Boldsky Desk

We all are aware of the fact that it is children who are the foundation on which the future of the whole human race stands. It is their well being that will ensure we all are growing stronger collectively. It is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India who said that "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

Childrens' Day 2021: Date And Celebrations

14 November marks the rights, care and most importantly education of children and is also the birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru. He was known for his affection towards kids. It is because of him that in 1955 Children's Film Society India was established. Childrens' day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' and this day is celebrated as a special occasion for children, by teachers, parents by showering love and affection towards them. Also, entertaining programs, competitions are organised on this day in the schools.

Childrens' Day 2021: Rights Of Children

According to the Constitution of India, the rights of a child includes:

Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group

Right to be protected from any hazardous employment

Right to early childhood care and education Right to be protected from abuse'

Right to be protected from the economic necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength

Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner

Right to freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation

Childrens' Day 2021: History and Significance

A strong advocate for children's education, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru always believed in the prosperity of children for a newly independent India. Before 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November as it was observed by the United Nations on this day, but after Pandit Nehru passed away in 1964, it was decided that the Children's Day will be celebrated on his birthday, but this day is not a gazetted holiday.

Nehru was not only an able administrator, but he also enforced the establishment of some of the most prominent educational institutions in India. It is his visions that led to the establishment of AIIMS, IIT and IIM.

There is no document or record that suggests the reason why Nehru was called 'Chachaji' but, it is said that his love for children and their well-being was the reason behind the coinage of this term. Others also believe that because Nehru was very close to Mahatma Gandhi, whom he also considered as his elder brother. Therefore, while Gandhi was known as 'Bapu', Nehru was lovingly called 'Chachaji'.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we all are aware of the fact that how the safety and well-being of the children are important and therefore, instead of meeting in person, the schools and other education institutes organise these celebrations virtually through social media platforms.