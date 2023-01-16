Childhood Insomnia: How To Deal With Insomnia In Kids? How To Identify The Symptoms? Kids oi-Amritha K

Sleeping disorders are not solely the domain of the elderly. Children also suffer from this condition. Older children are well aware of this, but parents must be careful with young children who are still prone to sleep disorders.

Children often experience nightmares, which makes it difficult for them to sleep peacefully. Often they do not sleep at all because of insomnia.

Children between the ages of 6 and 13 require approximately 9 to 11 hours of sleep per night, and adolescents require approximately 8 to 10 hours [1].

What Are The Causes Of Insomnia In Kids?

Stress or disturbances in the physical condition are the most common causes of insomnia. Side effects of various medicines can also cause insomnia. Environmental factors such as too much noise, uncomfortable beds, or a lack of light in the bedroom can also interfere with their sleep [2].

In the event that your child does not get a good night's sleep despite setting a realistic bedtime, here are some common causes of insomnia [3]:

Anxiety

Coughing due to asthma

Caffeine

Depression

Itching due to eczema

A sleep disorder characterized by obstructive sleep apnoea (snoring).

Poor sleep habits

Restless legs syndrome

Stress

Drug side effects, including stimulants used to treat ADHD, antidepressants, corticosteroids, and anticonvulsants.

A wide variety of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, Asperger's Syndrome (now referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder according to the DSM-5), and intellectual disabilities.

Childhood Insomnia: How To Identify The Symptoms?

It is common for children with insomnia to have difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or continuing to sleep after a normal amount of time spent sleeping. Symptoms of childhood insomnia can include the following [4]:

Aggressiveness

Reduced attention span

Feeling depressed

A hyperactive state

Irritability

Problems with memory

Mood swings

How To Deal With Insomnia In Kids?

If your child does not get enough sleep, it can negatively impact their growth, digestion, and concentration, as well as their ability to remember anything. Therefore, how can you handle insomnia in your child?

1. Establish a bedtime routine

Keeping a regular bedtime schedule will help your child's body adapt to the routine and they will feel tired at the appropriate time. Do not allow them to break the schedule during holidays [5].

2. Analyse the stressors

Children often become stressed out due to the stress caused by a new location, study pressure, or peer pressure. Parents are able to understand how their children are feeling based on their restless behaviour and sleepless eyes [6].

3. Follow sleep hygiene habits

Do your kids spend excessive amounts of time in bed? From homework to eating, children love to do everything on bed. Stop this habit immediately. A dirty bed will not provide them with sound sleep. Here are some tips to help you deal with your child's insomnia. The only time that can be spent in bed should be for sleeping, not for reading, doing homework, or watching television.

4. Teach relaxation techniques

The most effective way to deal with insomnia in children is to teach them relaxation techniques, such as breathing diaphragmatically, progressive muscle relaxation, and visual imagery [7].

5. No activities before bedtime

It is recommended that you stop playing video games, watching TV, texting, or talking on the phone 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed.

6. Focus on positive thoughts

When your children suffer from insomnia, always try to calm them down. Ask them to visualize a beautiful dawn or a calm sea. You can also tell bedtime stories to relax them. Whenever they require assistance, support and encourage them. Sleep is highly dependent on mental stability.

7. Consider behavioural therapy

Consult a specialist in behavioural therapy if your child's insomnia persists. Such methods are non-drug based and focus on the mental condition of the child [8].

On A Final Note...

It is well known that if your children stay awake, you must also keep them awake. But that can have a detrimental effect on your health too. Although parents often want to turn to a prescription to treat their child's insomnia, it is more important to look for any underlying medical or psychological problems that may need to be addressed first.

Additionally, most children with insomnia may benefit from seeing a counselor or child psychologist.