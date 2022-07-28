Charu Asopa's Baby Has Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease (HFMD): Its Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Kids oi-Amritha K

There has been a lot of coverage in the media about television actress Charu Asopa for quite some time. The actress has shared shocking news about her infant's health on her YouTube channel, amid rumours that she is going through a divorce with her husband, Rajeev Sen. Charu shared with her fans a video in which she explained that her daughter Ziana has hand, foot, and mouth disease, also known as HFMD [1].

In the video, Charu Asopa says, "Ziana is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease. I am with her every moment. I don't want her to feel alone at this time. She has blisters on her face, legs, hands and inside her throat. She is not able to eat anything."

Charu reported that Ziana was crying badly, after which she gave her medication and later, at 2:30 AM, she took the infants to the hospital. Despite being "alone," she gathered her courage and tried to care for Ziana, but later broke down while she was travelling to the hospital. As she concluded the video, she said, "I just want to stress the importance of being patient and keeping a cool head when faced with challenges in life. You can do it."

What Is HFMD or Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease?

HFMD is a common infection in children that causes sores (ulcers) inside or around their mouths and a rash or blisters on their hands, feet, legs, or buttocks. The condition may be painful but not life-threatening [2].

What Causes Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

The viruses usually cause hand, foot, and mouth infections are coxsackievirus a16 and enterovirus 71. While anyone can contract the disease, children under five are most likely to contract the disease. In addition, the disease tends to spread more easily during the summer [3].

What Are The Symptoms Of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

Hand, foot, and mouth Disease symptoms include the following [4]:

Fever

Sore throat

Crankiness

Painful blisters inside a child's mouth, usually toward the back or on the tongue

Feeling unwell (malaise)

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Several days later, a child might develop blisters, flat spots, or sores on their knees, elbows, or buttocks.

It may be difficult to swallow due to mouth sores. In some cases, eating or drinking less than usual may be a child's only sign of illness.

How Does Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Spread?

The viruses that cause HFMD are found in the fluids of an infected individual and include the following [5]:

Saliva

Nasal or pulmonary mucus

Blisters or scabs that contain fluid

Poop

There are several ways in which hand, foot, and mouth disease spread:

Sneezing or coughing

Through close contacts, such as kissing, hugging, sharing cups, or sharing utensils

Contact with poop, such as when changing a diaper

Touching surfaces that have been infected with the virus

What Are Complications Of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

Few serious complications are associated with hand, foot, and mouth disease. However, compared to other HFMD viruses, enterovirus 71 is more likely to cause problems.

The most common complications are dehydration if mouth sores make swallowing liquids difficult, swelling of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord (viral meningitis), swelling of the brain (encephalitis), and paralysis caused by swelling of the heart muscle (myocarditis) [6].

How Is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treated?

There is currently no cure or vaccine for hand, foot, or mouth disease. Antibiotics will not be able to treat it since the infection is caused by a virus. Most of the time, it goes away on its own after seven to ten days. Until then, you can provide your child with the following assistance [7]:

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, or numbing mouth sprays are recommended. Children should not be given aspirin because it can cause serious illness.

Ice pops, yoghurt, and smoothies can soothe a sore throat.

You should avoid juice and soda, which contain acids that could irritate your sores.

For rashes, apply anti-itch lotion, such as calamine.

Can Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Be Prevented?

In the first seven days following the onset of an illness, your child is most contagious. However, the virus may remain in the body for days or weeks and be spread through saliva or faeces. To reduce the risk of infection, follow these steps [8]:

Wash your hands carefully when changing diapers or wiping a child's nose. Keep children's hands clean by providing them with soap and water.

If your child sneezes or coughs, teach them to cover their mouth and nose.

Surfaces and shared items, such as toys and doorknobs, should be cleaned and disinfected.

It is not advisable to hug or kiss someone with a hand, foot, or mouth disease.

It is not advisable to send your child to school or day-care until they have recovered from their symptoms. If you suspect they may still be contagious, consult your physician.

On A Final Note...

The hand, foot, and mouth disease are often confused with the foot-and-mouth disease (also known as a hoof-and-mouth disease), which affects cows, sheep, and pigs. However, in the same way, that humans do not contract the disease of animals, animals do not contract the disease of humans.