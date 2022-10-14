Just In
- 2 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips: 4 Quick Lessons You Can Learn From The Elegant Beauty
- 3 hrs ago Sara Ali Khan's Fusion Dresses That Are Perfect Festive Wear! Top 5 Picks
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 50% Off On Water Heaters
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Best Brands Of Men's Shoes
Don't Miss
- Automobiles BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched At Rs 1.79 Crore
- Education Jadavpur is the best Indian University as per a recent Stanford Ranking
- News Vision meets reality: Taiwanese iPhone maker Pegatron heads Tamil Nadu with Rs 1100 cr investment
- Technology Apple Fined $19 Mn For Not Bundling Chargers With New iPhones In Brazil
- Finance Multibagger Adani Stock Down 10% In 5 Days, Fears Of Low Revenue Growth: Buy At Low Price?
- Movies FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora Proves Blue Is Her Colour As She Walks The Ramp
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Geelong Simonds Stadium Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
- Travel What Is Full Moon Tourism and Which State in India to Launch It First, Know Complete Details
World Egg Day: Benefits Of Egg For Babies; What Is The Right Age To Include Eggs In A Baby's Diet?
World Egg Day was established in Vienna in 1996. Every year, the second Friday of October month is considered World Egg Day and World Egg Day 2022 falls on 14 October. The year 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of the event. The theme for World Egg Day 2022 is "Egg for a Better Life". The theme highlights the importance of including an egg in our daily diet.
The protein content of eggs is among the highest of any food available. Eggs also contain 18 vitamins and minerals in addition to protein. They also contain micronutrients such as choline, lutein and zeaxanthin. In addition to being versatile, eggs can be cooked in many different ways [1].
Did you know that egg whites also benefit your health and should not be excluded from your diet? This is because they contain more than half of the protein in an egg.
Today, we will look at the benefits of eggs for babies and the right age to include eggs in a baby's diet.
Benefits Of Egg For Babies
As a superfood, eggs are often considered the best source of protein. But unfortunately, it is also one of the foods parents of newborn babies have always been hesitant to introduce to their diet.
As well as providing the best quality protein after human milk [2], eggs also contain thirteen essential minerals such as copper, zinc, selenium, calcium, iron, cholesterol, fats, fatty acids, and vitamins such as vitamin D, B12, E, choline, and folate. Children require all these nutrients to grow and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Here are the benefits of eggs for babies:
1. Supports growth and development of the brain
The yolks of eggs contain choline and cholesterol, which are important to infant brain development. Cholesterol aids in the digestion of fats and also helps to produce hormones in the body by being used up by the hormone-producing glands. Moreover, choline contributes to the properly functioning of the nervous and cardiovascular systems [3].
2. Aids the digestive and immune system
Among the minerals found in eggs are calcium, selenium, and zinc, which contribute to developing a robust immune system. The production of new cells in infants is significant, and eggs, as they are rich in folate, aid and assist cell regeneration. It is also important to keep your body's sodium and potassium levels in balance. Additionally, eggs are very easy for infants to digest and eat, particularly the yolk [4].
It is important to remember that babies under one should not be given egg whites.
3. Improves function of the liver
Eggs contain sulphur which is important for the production of keratin and collagen, as well as for the absorption of vitamin B12, which is essential for the proper functioning of the liver [5].
4. Beneficial for eye health
Eggs also contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. Lutein protects the eyes from damage caused by harmful ultraviolet light and bad light, and zeaxanthin protects the eyes from damage due to bad lighting. Both antioxidants are important in preventing vision loss [6].
What Are The Risks Of Eggs For Babies?
In children and babies, certain foods are known to cause allergic reactions. The egg is one such food [7].
According to paediatricians, children should not be given the whole egg, meaning yolk and white, until after their first birthday. It is believed that up to two per cent of children are allergic to eggs. This is because egg yolks do not contain proteins associated with allergies. However, whites contain proteins that produce mild to severe allergic reactions [8].
As eggs can contain Salmonella, a common bacterium that can cause foodborne illnesses in the intestinal tract, ensure that all parts of the egg are fully cooked before serving them to babies. This risk can be mitigated by cooking eggs at 160° F (71°C), which may take longer than you are used to.
Use clean and fresh eggs to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.
Signs of an allergic reaction to eggs in babies
Since some children's immune systems are not fully developed, they may not be able to handle certain proteins in the egg white. Therefore, if they are exposed to eggs, they may feel sick, develop a rash, or experience other allergic reactions such as [9]:
- Itching, swelling, eczema, or flushing
- Pain, diarrhoea, nausea, or vomiting
- An itching sensation around the mouth
- Breathing difficulties, wheezing, or runny nose
- Heart conditions such as rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, and heart failure
Symptoms may vary depending on your child's immune system and the number of eggs eaten. In rare cases, a baby may experience a more serious reaction called anaphylaxis.
What Is The Right Age To Include Eggs In A Baby's Diet?
A good starting point for introducing new foods to your baby is introducing them slowly and one at a time. This way, you can watch for possible reactions and know which food caused them [10].
It is ideal to begin offering eggs when your baby begins solid foods after six months. The baby's menu can begin with purees and very soft foods (like infant cereals) and then gradually expand to include textured foods, such as eggs, fruits, vegetables, and meats.
How To Add Eggs In A Baby's Diet?
Once your baby can eat more solid foods, you may also mash the yolk with bananas, sweet potatoes, and other pureed fruits and vegetables. Your child may be able to scramble the whole egg with breast milk or whole milk when he or she is a year old. Whole eggs may also be used in pancakes and other baked goods.
Whole eggs can also be added to your child's diet through simple omelettes with soft vegetables and cheeses.
On A Final Note...
According to research, egg yolks can be safely introduced to babies as young as eight months. In contrast, egg whites should only be introduced after twelve months. When babies reach the age of six months in some parts of the world, they are introduced to eggs to prevent them from developing allergies to this superfood.
Please consult your paediatrician for the best time to introduce eggs to your baby.
Both the yolk and white of an egg will provide your baby with all the essential amino acids. The white provides protein, and the yolk provides fat.
A child who is allergic to eggs may experience a number of symptoms, including, hives (red, blotchy skin with itchiness) and mild to severe swelling. difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, and itching, tears or redness.
Eggs also contain cholesterol, but as long as your child isn't eating too many cholesterol and saturated fats from other protein sources, as well as a variety of foods every day, he or she can eat eggs every day.
It is recommended that you begin offering eggs around the same time you begin introducing solid foods to your baby. You can start by offering purees and very soft foods (such as infant cereal) and then proceed to introduce more textured foods, such as eggs, fruits, vegetables, and meats.
If your baby is over the age of one year, you may also want to mash the yolk with breast milk, formula, or whole milk. When your baby is ready to eat more foods, you may also want to mix the yolk with avocados, bananas, sweet potatoes, and other pureed fruits and vegetables.
- recipesSpicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes
- recipesEggs On Sunday: How To Make Protein-Packed Egg Bread Toast For Breakfast
- recipesTry This Easy Egg Noodles/ Chow Mein Recipe
- hair careHow To Remove Egg Smell From Hair
- basicsWhat Are Follicles? Number, Growth And Other Characteristics
- basicsWays In Which You Can Get Pregnant Without Penetration
- nutritionTop 12 Vitamin B2 Rich Foods And Their Health Benefits
- skin careEasy And Effective DIY Chocolate Face Masks For Youthful Skin
- recipesHow To Prepare Mediterranean Shakshuka At Home
- recipesNicoise Salad Recipe: How To Prepare Classic French Nicoise Salad
- hair careSimple DIY Egg Shampoo Recipes That You Can't Skip During Weekend
- wellnessFoods You Must Never Put In Your Refrigerator