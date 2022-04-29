Mother's Day 2022: Advice Mothers Must Give Their Daughters About Sexual Health Kids oi-Shivangi Karn

A mother is an important person and the first teacher in her daughter's health life. Whether it's periods or other feminine health issues, a mother tries to look into every aspect and educate and help her daughter until she's old enough to look after herself.

A mother and her daughter could be the best example of sisterhood in many households and may discuss a variety of topics; however, when it comes to discussing a delicate topic like sex, many mothers often prefer to avoid it all together or talk about it unscientifically.

This could be mainly because of not knowing the scientific aspects of sex or not knowing the correct language to explain sex. [1]

Why Is It Important To Teach Daughters About Sexual Health?

Discussing sexual health with daughters, especially those who are teenagers, is important as it will help them understand their bodies better and create in them a sense of security and attachment so that whenever they need assistance while growing up, they know whom to approach without hesitation.

According to a study, family conversation about sexual health and relationships can help improve reproductive health in teens by reducing their sexual risk behaviours such as early sex, sex without condoms and sex with multiple partners. [2]

Another reason why it is important to teach your daughter about sexual health is because adolescents often learn about sex from peers and the media which are often myths and beliefs than scientific information.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, here is some piece of advice that mothers must give their daughters about sexual health.

1. Sex is not just physical

Sex is more emotional than physical. Consider emotional closeness as something that makes us feel safe, secure, and trustworthy. Therefore, sexual intimacy is the enjoyable physical connection we form with our partners when we feel safe, secure, and trusted.

2. Sex is not what social media shows

According to a new study from the University of Georgia, men and women often have varied opinions on the expected standards for romantic relationships, consent, and sexual behaviour, and the messages and pictures they consume on social media may play a part in shaping those impressions. Therefore, talking to your daughters about the difference between real-life intimacy and those shown on media platforms can help them develop a perception. [3]

3. Consent is important

Consent is an important aspect of a healthy relationship. When it comes to sex, there's no room for pressure as great relationships are built on open, honest, and respectful communication. When there is coercion or fear in a relationship, love and respect cannot exist. Therefore, it's a strict no-no taking the relationship forward if there's pressure to be intimate.

4. Condoms and birth controls

Condoms are a barrier device worn over the penis during sex to reduce the probability of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and pregnancy. Using condoms can give protection against STDs like HIV AIDS, gonorrhoea and unplanned pregnancies. Therefore, expressing the need to use condoms is a brave move. [4] At the same time, it is crucial to discuss with your daughter about birth control pills when she reaches the age of 16.

5. Female sexuality is important

To a grown-up daughter, a mother must convey the meaning of some important terms like female orgasm, masturbation and sexual satisfaction. These things are often not talked about, and also, a majority of women are unaware of their need for sexual satisfaction, mainly due to the patriarchal society we live in where women with sexual desires are often considered improper. Teaching these terms related to female sexuality can help girls learn more about their bodies and needs.

Tips On How To Begin The Conversation

1. Start slowly and communicate with a constant tone.

2. Avoid sharing all the information at once.

3. Keep the words age-appropriate and teach them with examples.

4. Avoid referring to the body parts with other names and use proper terminologies.

5. Allow them to talk and ask questions and answer them with logical meanings.

To Conclude

Sex education is a must for children, be it through parents or schools. As most parents may not be aware of how to teach their children about sexual health, organisations or private institutes must come forward to train parents so that they can effectively communicate with their children about sexual health and allow them to address questions related to the same.