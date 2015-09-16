Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 5 Moral Lessons Of Lord Ganesha You Can Teach Your Kids Kids oi-Staff

Ganapathi Bappa Moriya! This is something all Indians look forward to at this time of the year. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September on a large scale and it is time for you to teach your kids the significance and prominence of Lord Ganesh in Hindu mythology. Ganesha holds a sacred place among all other gods. He is worshipped first. Ganesh is the favourite for all kids. Kids love Ganesh for his unique elephant head.

There are plenty of lessons to be learned from our beloved Lord Ganesha. He is attributed with many qualities which a child can instil into his day-to-day life. It is the duty of the parents to educate their kids about traditions and the importance of worshipping Ganesh. In this article, we at Boldsky will share with you few moral lessons of Ganesh which will make your life better. Read on and don't miss to share it with your little ones.

Be Independent Lord Ganesha is an independent deity who has great leadership qualities. Vinayak is the other name for Ganesh, which means a person without a leader! Teach your kids to be independent and to be their own leader! Be Modest Even though Lord Ganesh has great significance among Hindu gods, his vehicle is the modest - mouse. It reflects the humility of Ganesh. Simplicity wins everyone's heart and deserves great respect. Teach your kids to be humble irrespective of the wealth. Be A Good Listener One of the most eminent qualities of Ganesh is his large ears. His ears make him a good listener. Being a good listener helps to analyze a situation and to take proper decision.,It is an important quality to be taught to your kids. Seek Wisdom Ganesh's big head signifies his ability to grasp and understand many things in the universe. They say "Knowledge Is Power". Encourage your kids to seek more knowledge and wisdom to have a better understanding of the world. Be Compassionate Towards Others The body of Lord Ganesh is human while the head is of an elephant's. Only humans have a heart filled with emotions. Teach your kids to be affectionate and ask them to spread the love and happiness around.