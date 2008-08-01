Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 123rd Birth Anniversary: Glimpses Of His College Life Kids oi-Staff

Let's make this day special by gifting all kids some inspirational stories of our freedom fighters. From today till the dawn of that special day creep into the lives of great patriots who made history in the world.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was one of the most prominent leaders of the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. This great patriot conquered everyone's heart in India, especially the Bengalis. This year in 2020, 23 January will mark his 123rd birth anniversary. Here is a small snippet of his college life.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a brilliant student in college and a favourite of the teachers for his unconditional love towards the poor, sick and the needy.

Once cholera broke out in Kolkata and all the rich people left the city for a safer shelter. Medical treatment for the poor and grief-stricken Indians was not even a submerged promise then. So young Bose armed himself for the great service. He went to the poorest section of the town to treat the sick.

However Netaji's service was not welcomed with open arms. Many hooligans in that part of town did not like his friendly approach, they taught that there must be some hidden trickery behind his kind gesture. So, they threatened him and said, "Don't come here to bother us. We don't need anybody. And moreover our ignorant mind cannot understand the treachery of rich and educated people who coat themselves with such warm love. So, you please leave us alone." To this he bravely replied, "Do whatever you want. If you want to kill me, kill me. I have come here to help the poor and sick. I'll continue to bring money and food and try to help as much as I can."

As he continued his service for many days, the only son of the hooligan leader was stricken with cholera. So Netaji went to his house and cared for the little boy by feeding him and giving him medical treatment. The hooligan leader was deeply moved and with his wet eyes, he said, "I threatened you and warned you not to come here, but you never stepped back. Today you have walked inside my house to breathe in life to my son with your love. You're a brave man."

To this Netaji replied with great humbleness, "Do not term my service as bravery; it's just a matter of necessity. When I see someone suffering, I feel it is my duty to help. And it has always been taught to me from childhood, one must help one's brother when he is in need."

The hooligan chief bowed down to the young man and said, "Your face shines with an aura of divinity, your simple act has made you divine."