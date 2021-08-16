15 Potential Medical And Non-Medical Reasons Why You Are Not Getting Pregnant

Possible Reasons You Can't Conceive 1. Lowered sex drive Low sex drive means decreased interest in sexual activity. There are several reasons that may cause one or both of the partners to lose interest in sex, thus defining one of the reasons for not getting pregnant. Low sex drive or low libido may cause you to miss your fertility window and thus, lower your chances of getting pregnant. 2. Obesity Many studies say that obese and overweight women are at high risk of infertility, subfecundity and miscarriage rates. Even if a woman is ovulating timely, obesity can decrease their chances of getting pregnant, probably due to excessive fat accumulation and hormonal problems that impact their reproductive health. [1] Obesity in men is also the main cause for their poor sperm quality, low testosterone levels and reduced fertility, thus reducing chances of pregnancy. [2] How To Chart Your Menstrual Cycle 3. Confusion with ovulation timing A misconception or lack of knowledge about ovulation timing could be one of the reasons for not getting pregnant. Women are not fertile the entire month, but during 12-14 days after the periods. Therefore, missing penetration sex during the fertile period could cause a lack of pregnancy. Experts advise on keeping track of your ovulation period every month. [3] 4. Irregular periods An irregular period could be a sign of infertility, but not always. If you are planning pregnancy, you need to connect to a medical expert and understand the exact cause behind it. This is because certain causes like PCOS and thyroid dysfunction can not only cause irregularities in periods but may also affect fertility for longer and cause delays in conception. These should be treated immediately. [4] Sexual Problems In Men: Causes And Treatments 5. Male infertility problems A study has shown that male partners are solely responsible for 20-40 per cent of all infertility cases. Factors that could affect male fertility include medications, environmental toxins, surgical history and genetic problems that could affect the quality of their sperm, testosterone levels and overall fertility. Therefore, it is necessary for both partners to consult a medical expert and examine their respective problems. [5]

6. Vaginal douching after intercourse Douching is the process of cleaning the vagina, usually with water or market-based fluids. Though douching helps clean the vagina, a study has shown that women who douched, especially after intercourse, are 30 per cent less likely to get pregnant than non-douchers. Also, the reduction in fertility is more in young women who douche compared to older women. [6] 7. Age Fertility in both men and women declines with age. According to a study, women's fertility starts declining especially after mid 30's and may cause delay in conception.[7] In men, the sperm quality starts declining after 40 and semen motility and ejaculate volume reduce after 43-45 respectively. Therefore, if any of the partners is on the verge or above their fertility age, consult a medical expert for guidance. [8] Pregnancy At 40: Benefits, Risks, How To Conceive And More 8. Birth control pills Women who are on contraceptives such as birth control pills, intrauterine devices or any hormonal methods for a longer period may face difficulties in resumption of fertility after discontinuing them on the purpose of conception. Some women may attain pregnancy in a shorter time, some may have to wait longer than a year or more. Though contraceptive uses do not have a negative effect on conception or delay fertility after their termination, it could be one of the causes. [9] 9. Uterine fibroids Fibroids are referred to abnormal growths (typically noncancerous tumours) that develop in or on a uterus and cause heavy bleeding. It affects around 20-70 per cent of women of reproductive age and may negatively affect their fertility causing problems in conception. When fibroids grow larger, surgery is suggested which may help increase the chances of conception. [10] Eta Variant Of COVID-19 Found In Karnataka: All You Need To Know 10. Sleep Deprivation Sleep deprivation can affect the fertility of both men and women in many ways. A study says that lack of sleep or quality sleep can cause many problems such as hypertension, depression and anxiety disorders. In women, these factors can affect reproductive health and capacity and cause problems throughout fertility, conception, implantation, gestation and delivery. In men, sleep deprivation can lower the sperm count and its quality. [11]