Mediterranean Diet For Pregnancy: Is It Beneficial?

Mediterranean diet, consider the healthiest diet plan out there is packed with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. The diet also has dish and poultry as lean sources of protein and is considered to be a lifestyle.

Studies have investigated the benefits of adopting a Mediterranean diet, and the Mediterranean diet has been asserted as beneficial for weight loss, blood sugar control, and reduced depression risk [1][2].

Basically, the Mediterranean diet is the diet followed by the people of the Mediterranean and has been associated with reduced levels of inflammation, a low-risk factor for heart attack and stroke and Alzheimer's disease.

How Does The Mediterranean Diet Work? What Foods Are Included?

The Mediterranean diet focuses on the pattern and proportion of the food being consumed. It is an extremely nutritive diet that encouraged the inclusion of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil, poultry and fish while limiting red meat and red wine in moderation [3].

The Mediterranean diet is regarded as one of the best diet plans and is generally followed by those living in the Mediterranean region. The Mediterranean diet lowers levels of inflammation, a risk factor for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease [4].

A major benefit of following the Mediterranean diet is that you must also sit down with your family and friends during the meal and savor the experience. Unlike most of us, who gobble the food down mindlessly while watching television, this is a very different habit.

Is it, however, beneficial for pregnant women? Let's take a closer look.

What Are The Benefits Of A Mediterranean Diet For Pregnant Women?

During pregnancy, following the Mediterranean diet has many benefits. According to a new study, following the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and adverse pregnancy outcomes [5].

According to the study, higher adherence to a Mediterranean diet during early pregnancy increased the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Pregnant women over 35 were most likely to benefit from the Mediterranean diet.

Benefits Of Following A Mediterranean Diet While Pregnant

A Mediterranean diet during pregnancy was associated with a 21% reduction in adverse pregnancy outcomes (preeclampsia, preterm birth, gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes mellitus, small for gestational age infant or stillbirth), as well as a 28% reduction in preeclampsia risk and a 38% reduction in gestational diabetes risk [6].

Researchers found that this diet benefited women of all races, ethnicities, and body mass indexes (BMI). However, women aged 35 and older appeared to benefit more as a result of this diet.

Women who are pregnant are advised to consume enough omega-3 fats, such as EPA and DHA, found in foods such as oily fish, during their pregnancy.

Pregnant women are advised to consume between 8 and 12 ounces of seafood each week. This should include a variety of seafood options that are mercury-free.

Catfish, clams, crabs, crawfish, haddock, and scallops are examples of fish that are low in mercury.

The Effects Of High Mercury Consumption During Pregnancy

It is important to avoid fish sources that contain a high mercury content during pregnancy as this is a by-product of our environment, and we do not have proper monitoring systems in place to prevent fish mercury contamination [7][8].

It is known that mercury is passed from the mother to the developing foetus, which can adversely affect the brain of the developing fetus. Fish which contain high levels of mercury include sharks, swordfish, tilefish, albacore tuna, and bass.

On A Final Note...

Doctors and nutritionists can help women in early pregnancy and those who are considering pregnancy establish healthy eating patterns during critical times.