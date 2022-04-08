Just In
J&K Administration Extends Child Care Leave To ‘Single Male Employees’
A male government employee who is a divorcee or widower will now get child care leave as applicable to women in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.
This step has been taken by the Department of Finance as a major welfare measure for employees, following the approval of child care leave to women employees for a period of two years.
According to the notification issued by the additional chief secretary (finance) Atal Dulloo, the words "woman employee and single male employee" replaced "woman employee" in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.
The department has defined 'single male employee' as unmarried or widower or divorcee government employee.
"The Lieutenant Governor is pleased to direct that the amendments shall be made in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979 for the words "woman employee", the words, "woman employee and single male employee" shall be substituted," according to the notification.
The notification further said that during the period of child care leave, an employee shall be paid full salary for the first year and 80 per cent of pay for the second year.
