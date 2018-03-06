What Is Surrogacy? Why Are Couples Opting For Surrogacy? Basics oi-Boldsky Desk

Surrogacy is the new trend that is catching upon in many celebrities in Bollywood. From Tushar Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Karan Johar, everybody has turned to surrogates to expand their families.

The next in line is Preity G Zinta who has recently announced the birth of her twins through surrogacy, expressing joy. She took to social media and expressed her excitement about the newly born twins - Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

What Is Surrogacy?

It is the term used when a couple wants a baby but is unable to have one, because either of the parents or both parents are medically unfit to conceive. The process of surrogacy is done by implanting the father's sperm inside another woman. The surrogate mother then carries the child for 9 months and then delivers it for the couple. This is the traditional surrogacy method.

There is another form of surrogacy called gestational surrogacy, where the eggs from the mother are fertilised with the father's sperm and then the embryo is placed into the uterus of the surrogate mother. She then carries the baby and delivers it to the couple. In this case, the woman has her own biological child because her eggs are used.

Why Are Couples Opting For Surrogacy?

There are many reasons why today a lot of couples are opting for surrogacy, especially in the entertainment industry. This could be due to aesthetic reasons or simply due to lack of time. The following medical conditions include:

Infection in the womb.

Absence or removal of the womb by hysterectomy.

Recurring miscarriages.

Repeated failure of IVF.

Other health conditions like poor heart health or heart disease of the mother.

How To Choose A Surrogate Mother?

Choosing a surrogate is a vital decision for a couple. You might want the surrogate mother to be healthy and fit; but apart from that, it is necessary to look into other things too. To find your ideal surrogate, it's important that you keep certain things in mind.

The age of the surrogate mother should be between 21 and 40.

Any woman cannot rent her womb more than three times.

The surrogate mother should have a check-up, which includes heart health, sugar levels, history of any hereditary diseases, etc.

The mental health history should also be taken into notice.

A surrogate should have already given birth to one healthy baby before.

What Is The Legal Status Of Surrogacy In India?

Well, after the Surrogacy Regulation Bill was passed in 2016, it has become legal in India. First, the bill prohibits foreigners, single parents, couples of the same sex, unmarried couples from opting for altruistic surrogacy.

Only Indian couples who have been legally married for five years or more are allowed to opt for surrogacy.

