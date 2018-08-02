12 Super Strange Facts About Pregnancy

Pregnancy is not something that is unfamiliar to us. All of us know the basic concept of how a person gets pregnant, what happens during pregnancy and how at the end of it a person is blessed with a lovely baby. Quite honestly, many of these things have intrigued mankind for ages. Today, thanks to the fact that we are armed with the weapons of modern science and technology, we are finally able to arrive at worthy conclusions for most of it. These conclusions that are backed by scientific theories have taken up the form of facts.

Surrounding this magical period of pregnancy, there are a number of challenges. Indeed, there are a number of myths as well. Most of us are familiar with both the facts and the challenges. However, what is more, interesting than all of it is the fact that even today there are a lot of things about pregnancy that most of us do not know about. This article aims to throw light on some of them and tell us about the lesser known sides of pregnancy.

Size Of Uterus

Fingerprint Identification

Peeing

Excretion

Size Of Eggs

Sex Of The Baby

The Development Of Organs

Sense Organs

Muscle Cramps

Taste

Size Of Cell

Crying

1. Size Of Uterus

Most of the organs in the human body attain their full size by the time the person becomes an adult. After that, the organs usually retain their size and structure. However, the same cannot be said about a woman's uterus. This is one organ that expands to over 500 times in the course of pregnancy. Once the child is born, it shrinks again. However, the uterus cannot get back to its absolute initial form and will be slightly more elastic than its original self. Thus, the uterus of a woman who has been pregnant at some point will be larger as compared to someone who has not.

2. Fingerprint Identification

Every human being has a unique fingerprint. That is why the same is used for identification purposes in criminal or biometric scenes. Most people believe that human beings are born with unique fingerprints. However, that is far from being true. The fingerprint of an individual is acquired way before that. In most cases, this happens by the time he or she is a 3-month-old foetus.

3. Peeing

This is another noteworthy point. Most of you must gross out at the idea of drinking your own pee. However, the fact is, at some point in your life you must have done it. It has been proven that from the second trimester, babies start peeing. While this is something that you would consider to be absolutely normal, the next thing here is the fact that babies drink this pee. This process of drinking their own pee goes on until the time the child is delivered.

4. Excretion

If you were not grossed out by the previous point, chances are that this one will gross you out. A baby makes its first poo by the time it is about 21 weeks old. This poo is not excreted out of the body till well after delivery. In fact, this is the reason why the contractions that a mother experiences during childbirth do not stop immediately after the child is pushed out. Once the baby has come out, the mother's body will still experience contractions that will enable this poo to be pushed out of the body.

5. Size Of Eggs

As human beings, the last thing that we would want would be to be compared to dogs, pigs or mice. Talking about gestation, the eggs of whales, pigs, dogs, gorillas, mice, rabbits and us humans is approximately the same size.

6. Sex Of The Baby

Such is the Indian culture, that families often want a male heir. In the absence of the same, the mother is usually blamed. However, speaking from a scientific point of view, the sex of a child is actually determined by the father. The fertilizing sperm has 23 chromosomes. The X and Y version of these is what determines the sex of the baby.

7. The Development Of Organs

The vital organs in the human body start developing right from the first few weeks of pregnancy. The development continues in the very last stages of pregnancy. In such a situation it is interesting to note that the lungs of a child are usually the last organs to develop.

8. Sense Organs

It is during the course of pregnancy that the foetus develops its various organs. Thus we cannot merely assume that these organs are put to use only after delivery. Medically, it has been proven that babies can see, hear and feel things around them while they are still in the womb.

9. Muscle Cramps

The muscle cramps that are associated with pregnancy is something that most people are familiar with. However, what we do not know is the fact that these muscle cramps are the body's way of stopping excess blood loss. If these cramps did not exist, it would be very difficult for the human body to recover from the blood loss that would have occurred in the course of delivery and childbirth.

10. Taste

The cravings that are associated with pregnancy is something that most people are familiar with. However, it is interesting to note that the unborn child can actually taste the food that the mother is eating while it is still in the womb. This can possibly explain why pregnant women have a sudden craving for something that they would not otherwise like.

11. Size Of Cell

The human body is nothing but an amalgamation of cells. Indeed it is the cells from the male and female sex organs that come together to make human life possible. In such a situation, it is interesting to note that the egg cell in the female body (which is known as the female ovum) is the largest cell in the human body. On the other hand, the male sperm is the smallest cell in the human body.

12. Crying

Once a child is born, the first cry by him or her signifies that everything is proper and the child is breathing in a way that he or she is meant to. Most people believe that this is a child's first cry. However, gynaecologists have confirmed that it is far from being true. Babies actually cry in the womb. This sort of thing happens when his mother is sad, stressed, tired or there is the excessive change in the background. This includes a sudden rise in temperature, very loud noise and other things like that.