Is There A Substitute For Baby Diapers? Safe And Eco-friendly Alternatives To Diapers Baby oi-Amritha K

While diapers are very helpful for parents, they are not completely free from problems. The biggest problem that diapers can pose to both the child and the parent is a rash that can often become infectious.

Therefore, finding alternative for diapers is very important so that the child stay comfortable and infection-free even after prolonged use.

Is There A Substitute For Baby Diapers?

Homemade cotton diapers are the most common and essential diaper alternative. If used properly, cotton cloth diapers are not only the best home alternatives to diapers, but they are also extremely clean and hygienic [1].

There are basically two types of cloth diaper commonly used for babies and they are mentioned below:

1. Eco-friendly disposable diapers:

Disposable cotton diapers are constructed from small pieces of cotton cloth which are sandwiched between two slips of cloth with a thick layer of cotton wool.

It is extremely healthy and safe for a child to use this pad made from cloth and wool under their underwear where there is extremely little possibility of shifting or falling. The pad can be used for a few hours before changing [2].

Additionally, cotton diapers are unlikely to cause diaper rash, which is generally caused by constant skin rubbing against the rough material in the diaper. Diapers also become unhealthy after a period of time due to the growth of bacteria, leading to infection or a foul odour.

2. Re-usable diapers:

Another option for diapers is the reusable cotton cloth diaper, which is commonly used by Indian mothers. It consists of triangular-shaped cotton cloth pieces that have string attached to them for easy tying.

In addition to being extremely healthy and hygienic if they are carefully cleaned and treated with warm water and disinfectants such as Dettol, they are extremely hygienic when handled with care [3].

To make them easier to clean, dip them in a solution containing water and detergent before hand or machine washing.However, it is extremely essential to dispose of them as well after a prolonged use for a week or two depending on the frequency of use.

Other alternatives to diapers:

3. Elimination of communication: By allowing your baby to be diaper free and learning their cues, you will be able to assist your child in learning to wee and poop on the potty [4].

4. Going commando: If you allow your child to go without diapers and embrace commando time, you can reduce the amount of diapers you go through. Your child will also become accustomed to not wearing a diaper and you can find out when they are ready to begin pottying [5].

Is Potty Training An Effective Alternative To Diapers?

By allowing children to use the potty or restroom instead of diapers, this alternative to diapers eliminates the need for diapers entirely.

As your child grows and needs to begin preparing for school, potty training is a convenient way for you to save money by not having to buy diapers. Potty training involves working with children and encouraging them to make the switch from urinating or pooping in their diapers to using the potty [6].

A training pant can support this developmental process, as the child will be able to recognise when they are wet and needs to use the toilet, but unlike a diaper, a training pant absorbs the child's faeces.

A child who can identify their own personal needs and act on them independently is usually appropriate for potty training. Unlike other diaper alternatives, this method focuses on enabling your child to recognise and respond to their own personal needs.

On A Final Note...

For toilet training, one can use pot seats, which are available on the market for children, in addition to the alternatives listed above for diapers. Toilet training must be carried out for children before they attend playschool school, as it is extremely important.

Furthermore, it is more hygienic for the child to use a washroom to take a bath rather than a diaper in order to prevent bacterial growth as a result of prolonged usage and deposited waste.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 18:33 [IST]