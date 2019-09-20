10 Foods Parents Should Avoid Giving Their Babies In The First Year Baby oi-Neha Ghosh

It is necessary to make the appropriate food choices for your baby during the first year of life. It is during this period that the baby's growth rate increases. So, it's important to avoid certain foods for your baby during the first year.

Babies have delicate digestive systems and foods that don't suit them can have a negative impact on their body, causing various food allergies.

If you are a new parent, it's necessary to know the foods that babies shouldn't eat in the first year. Read on to know.

List Of Foods To Avoid Giving Babies In Their First Year

1. Honey

Honey contains spores of the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, which if babies consume can lead to a weakened immune system, constipation, poor appetite, and bacterial infection [1] . This is very common in babies under the age of 1.

2. Refined grains

Whole grains are more nutrient-dense as compared to refined grains. Refined grains lack essential nutrients like magnesium, dietary fibre, calcium, and B vitamins which babies require during the first year. Whole grains are also rich in bioactive compounds that modulate the gut microbiota and keep the digestive tract healthy.

3. Cow's milk

According to a study, feeding cow's milk to babies has an adverse effect on their health. Cow's milk has a low iron content which makes it difficult for the baby to obtain the amounts of iron needed for growth. In addition, the calcium and casein present in cow's milk stop the absorption of dietary non-heme iron [2] .

4. Fruit juices

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advised parents to avoid 100 per cent fruit juice for babies younger than 6 months old. The reason is that juice offers no nutrition to babies in their first year and can replace breast milk.

5. Chocolate

Chocolate should not be introduced to babies in their first year as it contains milk solids that can cause allergic reactions in your child. Any food containing milk should not be given to babies under the age of 1.

6. Nuts

Experts recommend that babies have a high risk of developing nut allergy which is why whole peanuts and peanut butter or any nut butter should be avoided. Babies with egg allergy, severe eczema should be taken to a paediatrician to check how safe peanuts are for them.

7. Seafood

Seafood, especially shellfish and other fishes high in mercury, should not be given to babies. Instead opt for fishes like salmon, tilapia, canned light tuna, and catfish.

8. Eggs

Paediatricians advise parents to avoid giving their baby the whole egg until after their first year. Because according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, 2 per cent of children are allergic to eggs.

9. Meat

Meat products should not be given to babies as they are very difficult to digest and they are high in sodium and animal fats, neither of which are good for your baby.

10. Berries

Berries such as blackberries, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries and other citrus fruits are acidic in nature. This can cause acidity and stomach upset in babies.

