55 Unique Indian Twin Boy And Girl Names With Meanings

Naming a baby is next-level happiness, and the happiness doubles if the babies are twins. Parents often feel like giving their twins names that sound similar, are related and have the same starting alphabet.

Finding a suitable name for twins can be tricky, especially when they are a boy and a girl. Here, we have listed down a few of the sweetest and most meaningful twin boy and girl names. You can choose your favourites from the list and take your pick.

1. Armaan and Arushi

Armaan: Hope/Desire

Arushi: Dawn/Early morning sunshine

2. Aadrit and Ayesha

Aadrit: Respected/Lovely

Ayesha: Happy living

3. Ayush and Ahana

Ayush: Long life/health

Ahana: Immortal/First rise of the sun

4. Bhargav and Bhratiti

Bhargav: An epithet of Lord Shiva/A good archer.

Bhratiti: Vine

5. Charvik and Charu

Charvik: Intelligent/Brilliant

Charu: Divinely good-looking/charming

6. Chaitanya and Chetna

Chaitanya: Pure consciousness

Chetna: Consciousness/Excellent intelligence

7. Dhruv and Dhriti

Dhruv: Pole star/Faithful

Dhriti: Goddess Durga/ Courage

8. Daksh and Dua

Daksh: Son of Lord Brahma/Vigorous talented

Dua: Blessing/Prayer

9. Divyansh and Divya

Divyansh: God's own divine/Spiritual wisdom

Divya: Divine brilliance

10. Ekansh and Ekta

Ekansh: Whole/Absolute

Ekta: Fertility

11. Eshaan and Eshani

Eshaan: Lord Shiva/Desiring

Eshani: Consort of Lord Shiva/Wish

12. Farhan and Farah

Farhan: Joyful/Delightful

Farah: Happiness

13. Gauransh and Gargi

Gauransh: Part of Goddess Gauri

Gargi: The person who inspires to think/Goddess Durga

14. Hardik and Hrishita

Hardik: From the heart

Hrishita: The best/Who brings happiness

15. Ikshit and Innaya

Ikshit: Desired

Innaya: Care/Concern

16. Ivaan and Idaya

Ivaan: God's gracious and glorious gift.

Idhaya: Heart

17. Jivin and Jagriti

Jivin: Gives life

Jagriti: Awakening

18. Jai and Jaahanvi

Jai: Victory

Jaahanvi: Moonlight

19. Karan and Kanisha

Karan: Skilled/Smart

Kanisha: A person with glowing eyes

20. Kiaan and Kiara

Kiaan: Grace of God

Kiara: Light/Clear

21. Krishiv and Kashvi

Krishiv: Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva

Kashvi: Shining

22. Laksh and Lepakshi

Laksh: Destination/Person with a high target

Lepakshi: Rise bird

23. Lakshit and Lekha

Lakshit: Ambition

Lekha: Writing/Lightening

24. Medhansh and Myra

Medhansh: Born with intelligence

Myra: A beloved person

25. Mayank and Maya

Mayank: Moon

Maya: Illusion/Dream

26. Maanas and Marsha

Maanas: Spiritual thought

Marsha: Brave

27. Nimit and Nimisha

Nimit: Destiny/Determined

Nimisha: Twinkle of an eye

28. Nihal and Nitya

Nihal: Joyous/Successful

Nitya: Eternal

29. Nicole and Naomi

Nicole: People of victory

Naomi: Pleasantness

30. Ojas and Ojal

Ojas: Body strength

Ojal: Vision

31. Om and Ojaswini

Om: Lord Shiva

Ojaswini: Powerful/Radiant

32. Parth and Prisha

Parth: A person who never misses the target.

Prisha: Beloved

33. Pawan and Pranshi

Pawan: Wind/Breeze

Pranshi: Goddess Lakshmi

34. Pranit and Pravya

Pranit: Humble/Modest

Pravya: A person who loves to learn new things.

35. Qadim and Quirina

Qadim: Antique

Quirina: Warrior

36. Rakshit and Reena

Rakshit: Secured/Defender

Reena: Beloved/Melody

37. Rehaan and Reesha

Rehaan: Sweet-scented

Reesha: Feature/Saintly

38. Reyansh and Ruhi

Reyansh: Ray of light

Ruhi: Spiritual/Beloved

39. Sathvik and Samanta

Sathvik: Calm/Virtuous

Samanta: Flower/Blossom

40. Shivansh and Shanaya

Shivansh: A part of Lord Shiva

Shanaya: Eminent

41. Sagav and Swara

Sagav: White

Swara: Musical tone

42. Tejas and Taahira

Tejas: Strength

Taahira: Pure

43. Tanish and Tanvee

Tanish: Gold/Jewel

Tanvee: Beautiful/Delicate

44. Taksh and Tanya

Taksh: King Bharat's son/To Create

Tanya: Fairy queen

45. Udant and Urvi

Udant: Correct message

Urvi: The Earth

46. Udarsh and Udita

Udarsh: Fill up

Udita: One who has risen

47. Veer and Vidhi

Veer: Brave

Vidhi: Goddess of Destiny

48. Vihaan and Vaani

Vihaan: Dawn

Vaani: Eloquent in words

49. Vishal and Vedika

Vishal: Great

Vedika: Great

50. Wriddhish and Wakeeta

Wriddhish: Lord Ganesha

Wakeeta: Leader

51. Xavion and Xanthia

Xavion: Fighter

Xanthia: Blonde

52. Yash and Yara

Yash: Success/Splendour

Yara: Water Lady

53. Yug and Yadvi

Yug: An era

Yadvi: Goddess Durga

54. Zayaan and Zara

Zayaan: Beautiful

Zara: Radiance

55. Zashil and Zaina

Zashil: Enthusiastic

Zaina: Beauty

