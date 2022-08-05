55 Unique Indian Twin Boy And Girl Names With Meanings

ENGLISH
    Naming a baby is next-level happiness, and the happiness doubles if the babies are twins. Parents often feel like giving their twins names that sound similar, are related and have the same starting alphabet.

    Finding a suitable name for twins can be tricky, especially when they are a boy and a girl. Here, we have listed down a few of the sweetest and most meaningful twin boy and girl names. You can choose your favourites from the list and take your pick.

    1. Armaan and Arushi

    Armaan: Hope/Desire
    Arushi: Dawn/Early morning sunshine

    2. Aadrit and Ayesha

    Aadrit: Respected/Lovely
    Ayesha: Happy living

    3. Ayush and Ahana

    Ayush: Long life/health
    Ahana: Immortal/First rise of the sun

    4. Bhargav and Bhratiti

    Bhargav: An epithet of Lord Shiva/A good archer.
    Bhratiti: Vine

    5. Charvik and Charu

    Charvik: Intelligent/Brilliant
    Charu: Divinely good-looking/charming

    6. Chaitanya and Chetna

    Chaitanya: Pure consciousness
    Chetna: Consciousness/Excellent intelligence

    7. Dhruv and Dhriti

    Dhruv: Pole star/Faithful
    Dhriti: Goddess Durga/ Courage

    8. Daksh and Dua

    Daksh: Son of Lord Brahma/Vigorous talented
    Dua: Blessing/Prayer

    9. Divyansh and Divya

    Divyansh: God's own divine/Spiritual wisdom
    Divya: Divine brilliance

    10. Ekansh and Ekta

    Ekansh: Whole/Absolute
    Ekta: Fertility

    11. Eshaan and Eshani

    Eshaan: Lord Shiva/Desiring
    Eshani: Consort of Lord Shiva/Wish

    12. Farhan and Farah

    Farhan: Joyful/Delightful
    Farah: Happiness

    13. Gauransh and Gargi

    Gauransh: Part of Goddess Gauri
    Gargi: The person who inspires to think/Goddess Durga

    14. Hardik and Hrishita

    Hardik: From the heart
    Hrishita: The best/Who brings happiness

    15. Ikshit and Innaya

    Ikshit: Desired
    Innaya: Care/Concern

    16. Ivaan and Idaya

    Ivaan: God's gracious and glorious gift.
    Idhaya: Heart

    17. Jivin and Jagriti

    Jivin: Gives life
    Jagriti: Awakening

    18. Jai and Jaahanvi

    Jai: Victory
    Jaahanvi: Moonlight

    19. Karan and Kanisha

    Karan: Skilled/Smart
    Kanisha: A person with glowing eyes

    20. Kiaan and Kiara

    Kiaan: Grace of God
    Kiara: Light/Clear

    21. Krishiv and Kashvi

    Krishiv: Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva
    Kashvi: Shining

    22. Laksh and Lepakshi

    Laksh: Destination/Person with a high target
    Lepakshi: Rise bird

    23. Lakshit and Lekha

    Lakshit: Ambition
    Lekha: Writing/Lightening

    24. Medhansh and Myra

    Medhansh: Born with intelligence
    Myra: A beloved person

    25. Mayank and Maya

    Mayank: Moon
    Maya: Illusion/Dream

    26. Maanas and Marsha

    Maanas: Spiritual thought
    Marsha: Brave

    27. Nimit and Nimisha

    Nimit: Destiny/Determined
    Nimisha: Twinkle of an eye

    28. Nihal and Nitya

    Nihal: Joyous/Successful
    Nitya: Eternal

    29. Nicole and Naomi

    Nicole: People of victory
    Naomi: Pleasantness

    30. Ojas and Ojal

    Ojas: Body strength
    Ojal: Vision

    31. Om and Ojaswini

    Om: Lord Shiva
    Ojaswini: Powerful/Radiant

    32. Parth and Prisha

    Parth: A person who never misses the target.
    Prisha: Beloved

    33. Pawan and Pranshi

    Pawan: Wind/Breeze
    Pranshi: Goddess Lakshmi

    34. Pranit and Pravya

    Pranit: Humble/Modest
    Pravya: A person who loves to learn new things.

    35. Qadim and Quirina

    Qadim: Antique
    Quirina: Warrior

    36. Rakshit and Reena

    Rakshit: Secured/Defender
    Reena: Beloved/Melody

    37. Rehaan and Reesha

    Rehaan: Sweet-scented
    Reesha: Feature/Saintly

    38. Reyansh and Ruhi

    Reyansh: Ray of light
    Ruhi: Spiritual/Beloved

    39. Sathvik and Samanta

    Sathvik: Calm/Virtuous
    Samanta: Flower/Blossom

    40. Shivansh and Shanaya

    Shivansh: A part of Lord Shiva
    Shanaya: Eminent

    41. Sagav and Swara

    Sagav: White
    Swara: Musical tone

    42. Tejas and Taahira

    Tejas: Strength
    Taahira: Pure

    43. Tanish and Tanvee

    Tanish: Gold/Jewel
    Tanvee: Beautiful/Delicate

    44. Taksh and Tanya

    Taksh: King Bharat's son/To Create
    Tanya: Fairy queen

    45. Udant and Urvi

    Udant: Correct message
    Urvi: The Earth

    46. Udarsh and Udita

    Udarsh: Fill up
    Udita: One who has risen

    47. Veer and Vidhi

    Veer: Brave
    Vidhi: Goddess of Destiny

    48. Vihaan and Vaani

    Vihaan: Dawn
    Vaani: Eloquent in words

    49. Vishal and Vedika

    Vishal: Great
    Vedika: Great

    50. Wriddhish and Wakeeta

    Wriddhish: Lord Ganesha
    Wakeeta: Leader

    51. Xavion and Xanthia

    Xavion: Fighter
    Xanthia: Blonde

    52. Yash and Yara

    Yash: Success/Splendour
    Yara: Water Lady

    53. Yug and Yadvi

    Yug: An era
    Yadvi: Goddess Durga

    54. Zayaan and Zara

    Zayaan: Beautiful
    Zara: Radiance

    55. Zashil and Zaina

    Zashil: Enthusiastic
    Zaina: Beauty

    Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:00 [IST]
