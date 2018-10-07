How To Identify Asthma In Babies?

A mother should be very cautious about her habits during her pregnancy as anything that she does has a direct effect on the unborn baby.

The baby carries the genetic material from both the father and the mother. Not only does the baby inherit the looks and the personality, but also genetic mutations or even allergies. Among others, one condition that is majorly caused due to family allergies is asthma.

What Is Asthma?

Asthma is a condition where the bronchial tubes are inflamed, due to an allergy or an illness. This may close up the airways and cause difficulty in breathing. Though it is a common condition suffered by the adults, doctors are encountering increasing cases of asthma in babies as well.

When aggravated, the airways swell and block the air flow. This results in difficulty in breathing. Asthma attacks are known to be quite stressful to deal with.

What Are The Early Signs Of Asthma In Babies?

Asthma can be quite dangerous if not treated on time. Therefore it is important to look out for the first signs in babies to prevent asthma attacks. Babies have smaller airways than adults which makes it even riskier.

Usually, these are the first signs which indicate asthma in babies.

• Difficulty in breathing - If you notice that your baby is making more efforts in order to breathe, it could be an indication of asthma. Typically, a baby's stomach should be involved in the breathing process. If you find that your baby is moving its stomach a lot while breathing, you may want to get it checked.

• Frequent coughing - This is another common sign which indicates the onset of asthma. We cough to clear up the airways. More coughing indicates that there is something blocking them, probably the swelling.

• Wheezing - It is a kind of noisy breathing. If you notice your baby constantly wheezing, it is time to get medical supervision.

• Difficulty in eating - Your baby may no longer be proactive in eating or even sucking on something any more as it may reduce their oxygen intake. Though this alone may not indicate the onset of asthma, this along with other symptoms may be able to give you an indication.