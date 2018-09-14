What You Should Know About Gastrointestinal Problems In Premature Babies

The gestation period for human babies is 37-40 weeks. This is the maximum time required for the baby to grow and develop. Out of this, the final few weeks of pregnancy are very important as it is the time when the foetus's organs begin to mature, so that they can function normally when the baby is out in the world. Also, this is the time when the baby will store energy and build up fat reserves in its body to protect itself from the change in temperature.

Sometimes, due to various complications resulting from external as well as internal reasons, babies are born before the due date. This results in premature babies. While the effect of a preterm delivery may depend on how early the baby was born, it is nevertheless something to worry about.

Babies born before their full term are classified as premature babies. Any baby born before 39 weeks may have to be kept under observation because their organs are not fully developed and also may be grossly underweight.