Amid Young KBC 17 Contestant's Trolling, Know Why A Little Overconfidence In Kids Beats Growing Up Fearful

When a 10-year-old boy from Gandhinagar sat across from Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, nobody expected him to spark one of the most heated parenting debates of the year.

Little Ishit Bhatt confidently interrupted Big B, saying, 'Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna.' His statement, which might have sounded cheeky to some, quickly snowballed online. The video went viral- memes, debates, and judgment followed. Suddenly, the conversation wasn't about his quiz skills but about his manners.

While Amitabh Bachchan's calm and graceful reaction won hearts, the internet divided itself- half praising the child's confidence, and the other half blaming his parents for his "attitude." But in the noise of trolling, one important question got lost: Isn't a little overconfidence in children better than them growing up fearful or voiceless?

1. Fine Line Between Confidence And Arrogance

In a world where children are constantly told to "speak up" yet punished when they do, the line between confidence and arrogance often gets blurred. Ishit's moment on national television may have come off as overzealous, but it was also a reflection of something rare- a child unafraid to express himself in front of a legend.

Yes, tone matters. Respect matters. But so does courage. Somewhere, between politeness and people-pleasing, we've started raising children who hesitate to assert themselves. Isn't it better for a child to learn where the line is- than to never step forward at all?

2. Overconfidence Builds Resilience Early

When children believe in themselves, even too much at times, they build resilience that fear can never nurture. They learn that failure is temporary and not a reflection of their worth.

Ishit lost on the hot seat that night, but imagine the strength it took to face millions of viewers- to speak boldly, to own his moment. That spark, if guided well, can turn into leadership, creativity, and grit.

3. Confidence Breeds Communication, Not Silence

Too often, children are shushed- "Don't talk back," "Don't argue," "Don't say that." What begins as "manners" can quietly turn into fear. Overconfident kids, on the other hand, learn to express what they think, feel, and believe.

This doesn't mean raising rude kids. It means raising children who can articulate themselves- who can disagree respectfully, ask questions fearlessly, and hold conversations with clarity. Those are skills that outlast any game show.

4. Parents Are Not Always To Blame

The internet loves a villain, and in this case, it decided that the parents were to blame. But parenting is not a one-size-fits-all formula. A single viral moment cannot define a child's upbringing.

Children mirror what they see, yes- but they also explore, test, and express in unpredictable ways. It's part of growing up. Blaming parents for a child's brief moment of boldness is like blaming sunlight for a shadow.

5. Overconfidence Sparks Leadership, Not Entitlement

Kids who believe they can- even when they can't- are the ones who eventually do. Overconfidence, when tempered with empathy and humility, becomes leadership. It pushes children to volunteer answers, take initiative, and take responsibility when things go wrong.

The key is balance. Teach your child to own their voice, but also to listen. To be proud, but not prideful. To be bold, but not blind.

6. Society Must Rethink What 'Good Behaviour' Means

We often praise children for being quiet, obedient, and "well-behaved." But what if being well-behaved has cost us a generation of kids afraid to fail?

Confidence, even in excess, can be shaped. Fear, once instilled, takes years to undo. Maybe it's time to celebrate kids who dare to speak up, even imperfectly. Because confidence can be polished; silence cannot.

So, it is best to guide children, don't shame them. Because one bold statement on national television doesn't define a child's character, it defines how we, as adults, choose to respond.