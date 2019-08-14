ENGLISH

    Old Couple In Tamil Nadu Chases Off Robbers, Social Media Users Applaud Their Bravery

    By

    People take many precautionary measures to safeguard their houses from robbers, such as installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and alarm system, deploying security guards etc. But recently, an elderly couple proved that all you need to protect your home from trespassers is courage and perseverance.

    In a video released on social media, an elderly couple from Tamil Nadu can be seen chasing off two robbers only with the help of slippers, chairs and buckets.

    The robbers attacked them with machetes and tried their level best to intimidate the aged couple with weapons. However, the brave duo seemed unwavering in the face of danger. They kept fighting until the robbers were forced to leave the house premise and run away.

    The video garnered a lot of attention on the social media as people could not stop praising the exceptional spirit of this couple.

    A twitter user commented, "Presence of mind and not to give up.. Was the attitude."

    While another comment read, "Wow they should be given bravery award. They are an inspiration."

    Another user, amazed with the old couple's fearlessness, wrote on twitter, "Out of the two robbers, one seems to be an old man. They thought that by wielding machetes they would scare the old couple but instead got scared when the couple bravely faced them with all their might...lesson learnt: face every challenge with courage without fearing the outcome."

