Taurus Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Taurus (20 April - 20 May):
The beginning of the month will be very good for you. During this period there can be a big positive change in your life. Relationship with loved ones will be sweet. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal can come for them during this period and soon a spiritual program will be organized in your house.
Talking about work, this time will be very auspicious for the employed people. If you work in a private company, then you can get promotion during this period. Especially the people associated with the banking sector, there is a strong possibility of getting proper results of their hard work. This month is going to be somewhat challenging for businessmen. There may be loss in business in the beginning of the month. Competition can increase significantly.
Your opponents can give you tough competition. In such a situation, you may also have to make some changes in your business plans. As far as your health is concerned, if there are minor problems, then do not forget to ignore them. In view of this global pandemic, you are advised to exercise utmost caution.
Lucky Element: Earth
Lucky Planet: Venus
Lucky Numbers: 1, 16, 20, 30, 41, 52
Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday
Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue