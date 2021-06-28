Just In
Scorpio Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):
If you are a student and are thinking of doing a new course, then this time is suitable for this. You are advised to concentrate fully on your studies. If you want to taste success, then stay away from unnecessary things.
It is advised to be more cautious in the matter of finances, especially while doing big financial transactions, do not be in any hurry. Apart from this, avoid trusting others blindly. The employed people may have to face adversity. Negligence towards your work and your lateness can put you in trouble. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid arguments with your colleagues, especially with female colleagues, now treat them with respect.
This month will be good for you on the financial front. There is a strong possibility of a big improvement in your financial condition during this period. Talking about Your personal life, during this time the atmosphere of your house will be hot for most of the time. There can be estrangement between the members of your family on small matters. Talking about your health, you are advised to make some changes in your eating habits to stay fit and active.
Lucky Element: Water
Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto
Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54
Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday
Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue