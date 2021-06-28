Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope of July 2021 Monthly Horoscope oi-Lekhaka

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

This month will prove to be good for you on the work front. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then you can get some good offers during this period. There is a strong possibility of increase in the income of the people doing government jobs.

If you do business in partnership, then during this time your rapport with your partner will be very good. Not only this, you will also get many opportunities to earn profit. If you have taken any loan, then you will also be able to repay it during this period.

There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family member. A new person may enter your life this month. Relations with your friends will be strong and you will also get many opportunities to have fun during this time. Your health may deteriorate slightly in the middle of the month, but soon you will see an improvement in your health. If you want to start a new work, then this is a good time for it.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow