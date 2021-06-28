Just In
Libra Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Libra (23 September - 22 October):
This month will not be good for you in terms of money. You may have big expenses this month. It would be better that you be careful in terms of money. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid taking loans during this period.
If you do a job, then you will have to try to fulfill all your responsibilities in the office with full hard work and transparency. A little mistake can cause trouble for you. Your job may also be in danger. Those who are trying for a government job will have to increase their efforts. Advised you to work harder, the initial days of the month will not be good for the people associated with business. You may lose money during this period. Apart from this, your plans may also get stuck in the middle due to lack of money.
Talking about your personal life, there will be ups and downs in the relationship with your spouse during this period. Strengthen your trust in each other and try to keep each other happy. During this time you are advised to be more cautious regarding health. Avoid leaving your house unnecessarily.
Lucky Element: Air
Lucky Planet: Venus
Lucky Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 37, 44, 59
Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon