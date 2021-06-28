Gemini Monthly Horoscope of July 2021 Monthly Horoscope oi-Lekhaka

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Be it personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities will be more on you this month. If you do a job, then for some reason your promotion may get stuck in the middle. However you don't need to worry much.

You will definitely get good results of your hard work when the time comes. The situation will be somewhat tense in the middle of the month. During this period, any important work of yours may stop in the middle. On the other hand, businessmen may have to face financial crunch. If you are thinking of taking a loan from the bank, then you have to take your decisions thoughtfully.

Avoid taking excessive loans, otherwise your problems may increase. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then do not take any big business decision without taking the opinion of your father. Haste can prove to be harmful for you. At the end of the month, there may be a chance to go on a religious journey with family members. However, during this period you are advised to take all the necessary precautions while traveling.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Pink, Purple, Sky Blue