Cancer Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Cancer (21 June - 22 July):
This month is going to be very busy for you. During this time you may have to make many small trips. This journey of yours may be related to work. However, with these trips, your expenses also seem to be increasing.
It would be good for you not to make the mistake of spending more than you earn. There is a chance of progress for the employed people. It will be better during this time you work with full hard work and dedication, otherwise your dream of progress will remain incomplete. Natives trying for government jobs can get good information during this period. You can get the job you want. This time will give mixed results for businessmen of hotels or restaurants, gold and silver etc. There will be ups and downs in your business.
If you are a student and are making any effort to get higher education by going abroad, then this month there may be a big obstacle in your path. However, you are advised to be patient. Your problem is temporary. For the unmarried people, marriage is on the cards. During this period you are advised to exercise caution while using a vehicle.
Lucky Element: Water
Lucky Planet: Moon
Lucky Numbers: 5, 12, 29, 38, 46, 54
Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Maroon, Yellow, Violet