Aquarius Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):
On the work front, big changes are possible this month. If you work then suddenly you can get transferred. On the other hand, if you work in a foreign company, then this time will be very auspicious for you.
Businessmen can make good profits during this period, especially if you do work related to stationery, grocery etc. Then there is a strong possibility of getting results as expected. However, you are advised to strictly follow the government rules. In terms of finances, this month is likely to be good for you. Your list of expenses may increase during this period. It will be good for you not to go far beyond your fixed budget.
At the end of the month, there can be some benefit related to land house. Talking about your personal life, if your child is small, during this time you are advised to take more care of him. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you may have some problem related to eyes. You need to take good care of your eyes.
Lucky Element: Air
Lucky Planet: Uranus, Saturn
Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50
Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday
Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red