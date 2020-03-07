International Women's Day: 9 Tips On How Men Can Fill The Gender Gap At Work

1. Hire And Pay Women According To Their Skills The hiring policy of your (read: men) organisation must be such that women do not get intimidated or feel less confident. If you hold the position of hiring manager, make sure you hire women on the basis of talent and not according to their good looks, attractive figure, etc. Also, deciding a woman's pay scale according to her talent and skills is quite essential to fill the generation gap at the workplace. If you feel a woman is hard working and skillfull, then pay her accordingly.

2. Help Them To Achieve Better Results One can not deliver better results if he or she is being pressurised. Rather than pressurising women and not considering their fresh ideas, it is better that you encourage them to work hard and achieve better results. You can at least sit and discuss the problems and how the work can be done. At times there can be only one woman in a team. In such a situation, you can think of guiding and helping the woman wherever she needs a helping hand. This way, women will no doubt feel free in dealing with their challenges and achieving their goals.

3. Include Them In Office Meetings Since women too are a part of your organisation, make sure you do not keep them uninvited in board and other meetings. It is not only about inviting them in the meeting but also about giving them equal opportunity to put their points and thoughts. When you allow women to speak and discuss the problems, this shows that you are ready to listen to them.

4. Show Respect To Women Who Give Their Opinions This is one of the best ways to ensure women are heard at work. Doesn't matter if you agree with a female colleagues' opinion or not, try to behave nicely and show some respect to those who speak up. Rather than blasting at a female employee or colleagues' opinion, you can explain your perspective in a calm and gentle way. Avoid making women feel as if they are wrong and of no use.

5. Give Credits To Women For Their New Ideas If a woman in your team has come with some fresh ideas, then try to praise her for the same. Even if you do not like the idea, do not disrespect or shout at the woman. This will make other women feel less-confident and they won't feel comfortable in giving their opinions in the future. Moreover, the men may not show respect to the women workers in the organisation. If you find any man taking away the credits from women, take a stand for it to bridge the gender gap.

6. Avoid Interrupting Women While They Speak It is never a good way of interrupting or talking over when someone is putting their opinions or suggesting something. There are situations when women are often interrupted and talked over by men at the workplace. It will be better if you wait for the woman to finish whatever she is saying and after that you can express your views and opinions. This way you will not only ensure that women are heard but will also be able to maintain the decorum of the workplace.

7. Encourage Two-Way Communication Two-way communication is quite essential for everyone irrespective of whether you are at your workplace or public places. When you are open to effective and two-way communication, you pass a message that you are a good and patient listener. If you hold a high position in your organisation, try to be approachable and have a problem solving approach for your female employees. This way, they can let you know about the challenges and issues faced by them at the workplace.

8. Be Strict Towards Any Kind Of Harassment It is no cool in keeping mum over any kind of harassment or sexist remark on women. As a man, you need to be a problem-solver rather than making a woman feel uncomfortable at the workplace. Let your female colleagues breathe in a safe and stress-free working environment.