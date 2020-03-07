Just In
International Women's Day: 9 Tips On How Men Can Fill The Gender Gap At Work
This article is not about creating a gender gap but closing it. Turn the pages of history and one will come across endless battles because of gender inequalities. One cannot deny a simple fact that how gender can have an impact on someone's relationship and career.
8 March is International Women's Day 2020 and this year's theme is Generation Equality. This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.
It was in the year 1995 when the declaration was adopted at the Fourth Conference on Women in Beijing(China) with the motive of empowering women and children. However, the actual intention behind this theme is to promote Generation Equality in society and worldwide.
So when it comes to achieving gender equality across the world, why can't we think of achieving the same in the male-dominated industries? Men too can contribute to promoting gender equality and bridging the gap in the workplace. For this, men need to ensure that women are heard at their workplace. No, no! You don't have to take out a protest march, instead, these below-mentioned tips will help you.
1. Hire And Pay Women According To Their Skills
The hiring policy of your (read: men) organisation must be such that women do not get intimidated or feel less confident. If you hold the position of hiring manager, make sure you hire women on the basis of talent and not according to their good looks, attractive figure, etc.
Also, deciding a woman's pay scale according to her talent and skills is quite essential to fill the generation gap at the workplace. If you feel a woman is hard working and skillfull, then pay her accordingly.
2. Help Them To Achieve Better Results
One can not deliver better results if he or she is being pressurised. Rather than pressurising women and not considering their fresh ideas, it is better that you encourage them to work hard and achieve better results. You can at least sit and discuss the problems and how the work can be done.
At times there can be only one woman in a team. In such a situation, you can think of guiding and helping the woman wherever she needs a helping hand. This way, women will no doubt feel free in dealing with their challenges and achieving their goals.
3. Include Them In Office Meetings
Since women too are a part of your organisation, make sure you do not keep them uninvited in board and other meetings. It is not only about inviting them in the meeting but also about giving them equal opportunity to put their points and thoughts. When you allow women to speak and discuss the problems, this shows that you are ready to listen to them.
4. Show Respect To Women Who Give Their Opinions
This is one of the best ways to ensure women are heard at work. Doesn't matter if you agree with a female colleagues' opinion or not, try to behave nicely and show some respect to those who speak up. Rather than blasting at a female employee or colleagues' opinion, you can explain your perspective in a calm and gentle way. Avoid making women feel as if they are wrong and of no use.
5. Give Credits To Women For Their New Ideas
If a woman in your team has come with some fresh ideas, then try to praise her for the same. Even if you do not like the idea, do not disrespect or shout at the woman. This will make other women feel less-confident and they won't feel comfortable in giving their opinions in the future. Moreover, the men may not show respect to the women workers in the organisation. If you find any man taking away the credits from women, take a stand for it to bridge the gender gap.
6. Avoid Interrupting Women While They Speak
It is never a good way of interrupting or talking over when someone is putting their opinions or suggesting something. There are situations when women are often interrupted and talked over by men at the workplace. It will be better if you wait for the woman to finish whatever she is saying and after that you can express your views and opinions. This way you will not only ensure that women are heard but will also be able to maintain the decorum of the workplace.
7. Encourage Two-Way Communication
Two-way communication is quite essential for everyone irrespective of whether you are at your workplace or public places. When you are open to effective and two-way communication, you pass a message that you are a good and patient listener. If you hold a high position in your organisation, try to be approachable and have a problem solving approach for your female employees. This way, they can let you know about the challenges and issues faced by them at the workplace.
8. Be Strict Towards Any Kind Of Harassment
It is no cool in keeping mum over any kind of harassment or sexist remark on women. As a man, you need to be a problem-solver rather than making a woman feel uncomfortable at the workplace. Let your female colleagues breathe in a safe and stress-free working environment.
9. Have A Good Policy For Maternity Leave
Being a mother is not an easy job. A woman's body changes drastically when she is expecting a baby. Therefore, rather than looking down upon pregnant employees in your organisation, ensure that there is a good maternity leave policy. This way women will feel that the higher authorities and the organisation are ready to extend their helping hands. Also, don't pity or sympathise with them, just because they are pregnant. Being a mother, taking care of a child and managing office work is itself a big achievement.
Don't assume women to be a weaker sex than men. You need to support and respect women to help them in excelling in their careers and giving their best efforts. This International Women's Day, we hope you will be making a significant effort towards gender equality.
Wish you a Happy International Women's Day!!!