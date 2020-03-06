International Women's Day: 10 Ways In Which Women Can Celebrate This Day Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Ladies, bookmark this date! It's International Women's Day (8 March) and we can't keep calm. A UN-recognised event, this day is a result of the labour movement.

It was in 1908 that 15,000 women came together to march through New York City (NYC) demanding the right to vote, better pay and shorter working hours. A year later, in 1909, the Socialist Party of America declared the first National Woman's Day.

While today, women across the world are calling for gender equality, we have listed some ideas that will help you to make this day memorable.

1. Take Some Time Off From Work

Your daily work can make you feel exhausted and drained. Therefore, you can think of taking some time off from your work to feel rejuvenated and energised. Also, you will be able to have some 'me-time' and use it to do things that you love.

2. Cook Or Order Your Favourite Food There is no substitute for good food. A plate of homemade food is best when you have to light up someone's mood. So how about having your favourite food on International Women's Day? You can either prepare food for yourself or order the same for yourself. 3. Pamper Yourself What can be better than pampering yourself on International Women's Day? You can either go for a massage or a spa session or do some yoga to feel better. In case, you are willing to sleep and give rest to your body, then you can go for the same. 4. Visit Or Call Your Mother Nothing in this world can compare to a mother's love for her children. So why not make your mother feel special on this Women's Day 2020? On this day, you can give most of your time to your beloved mother. You can think of taking her to a restaurant, for a movie or discuss your future plans with her. 5. Spend The Day With Your Girl Gang How about calling your girl gang and having a party at your place? Well, you can plan for a games night or a karaoke night with your girls. You can also head to the International Women's Day events organised in your local area. Or if you feel sitting in and chilling with them, then you can binge-watch some amazing TV shows. 6. Learn About Some Great Women Women like Helen Keller, Mother Teresa, Rani Lakshami Bai, Kalpana Chawla, etc.have been an inspiration to women of all ages. One of the best things you can do on this International Women's Day is to read about their lives, achievements. Focussing on your life and becoming the better version of yourselves is what all women must aspire for. 7. Go On A Solo Trip Who said women can't be solo travellers? This International Women's Day, break all the glass ceilings by going on a solo trip. For this, you don't have to travel abroad or go to a famous holiday destination. You can go to a nearby hill-station or explore some new places around your city. 8. Become A Volunteer There can be nothing better than helping women in need. Either you can join some NGOs or go to a nearby women shelter and take care of women who do not have a care in this world. Helping needy women can help you to improve the condition of underprivileged women. The best way to help them can be by providing them a livelihood or basic education and medical facilities. 9. Help Other Women Move Forward You may come across women around you who may have superlative skills in numerous fields but no one to guide them. So, you can be of some help to them and guide them in whatever way you can. Be it helping them financially or emotionally, you can help them to overcome their obstacles. 10. Join A Hobby Class No matter how busy you are, one must spare some time from their busy schedule for their hobbies. Be it dancing, singing or painting doing so will help you to keep stress at bay and help you to enjoy life to the fullest. Apart from the above-mentioned points, you need to be true to yourself and do what is right for you in the long run. 12 Savage Comebacks When You Catch Men Staring At Your Breasts We wish you a very Happy Women's Day!