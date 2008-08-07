Netaji Subash Chandra Bose And The Garland Auction Men oi-Staff

Once a big rally was organized by the Indian Independence League in Singapore to welcome Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Reports state that a truckload of garlands accumulated for welcoming Netaji by the Indians living in Singapore. Netaji humbly thanked all people present there for their kind and lovable gesture. Later he announced that he would like to auction the garlands that had been put around his neck. He said he would use that amount to build an undauntable army - Azad Hind Fauz

The bid started with Rs. 25,000. The first garland was auctioned for Rs 1 crore and 3 lakh. The garland was purchased by a Muslim industrialist of Malaya, Habibur Rehman. Women gathered in the event offered their valuables and gold ornaments. Total collections at this auction were about Rs 25 crore.

One young man in the crowd also wanted to bid a garland. He just had 7 lakhs with him. It was the savings of all he earned in his entire life. His name was Shekar a native from Banaras. However, to his dismay some other man in the crowd offered Rs.25,000 more. To this Shekar walked near the dice and pleaded Netaji to give the garland to him. He said, “Seven lakhs is all the money that I have. Please give it to me. I want to be apart of this freedom struggle by sacrificing all my life's earning." Subash Chandra Bose was moved by the Shekar's patriotism and gave the garland to him with great pride and honour.

Subash collected donations from Indians throughout Asia. Once in Penang, a small flower vase was presented to Netaji. He announced his intention to auction it for Rs. 25,000. His eyes were filled with tears when the first bid was for Rs. 51,000. Great were those men in olden days who had a clear vision for their country. They gave their life, their earnings and everything to make our future secure and free. Let's take a minute to salute those wonderful souls, who could stand against the fierce and mighty British empire.