Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due To Heart Attack: Facts About Big Boss 13 Winner Men oi-Boldsky Desk

A popular face in the showbiz, and winner of Big Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack and died on 2 September, Thursday in Mumbai. He was taken to the Cooper Hospital at around 11 am, and a senior doctor of the hospital has told PTI that 'he was brought dead to the hospital some time ago.'

While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem," a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital told Hindustan Times.

Sidharth was survived by his mother and his two sisters. The actor's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country and people from the entertainment industry have been seen expressing grief on social media.

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover took it to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace." To pay tribute, Actor Manj Bajpayee wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!" The actor's fellow Bigg Boss contestant and Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and Rashami Desai has shared a broken heart emoji on social media.

Sidharth started his career as a model and in 2008, he made his acting debut with a lead role in a TV show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He also appeared in shows like 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi,' 'Love U Zindagi' and gained popularity with Balika Vadhu. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in a supporting role. Further, he hosted Savdgaan India and India's Got Talent and had been declared the winner of reality shows Big Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.