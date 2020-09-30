Royal Challengers Bangalore To Pay Tribute To COVID-19 Heroes Through IPL 2020 Men oi-Staff

We are living in a new normal and the idea of Heroes in the field has got redefined in the past six months as regular people have transformed themselves into selfless frontline warriors who are winning the battle of humanity. During IPL season 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore would be paying tribute to these Real Challengers through #MyCovidHeroes initiatives.

To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by these real challengers, RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message "My COVID Heroes" both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys. RCB team will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season's first RCB match.

ALSO READ: How To Take Care Of A Patient With Suspected Or Confirmed COVID-19

Also through the season RCB players would be paying tribute to all the COVID Heroes and sharing some of the inspirational stories on the team's Social Media Handles with the intent to inspire millions of RCB's fans to embrace this hero spirit and be Real Challengers in their own context.

During the tribute Jersey launch, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, RCB said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore has always stood for playing bold in the face of adversities, and we believe that right now these COVID-19 Heroes are embodying this purpose by relentlessly fighting for the greater good. Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field."

Virat Kohli, Captain, RCB said, "In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the COVID-19 Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB's "My COVID Heroes" jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes."

During the launch, RCB players including Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and Devdutt Paddikal were seen interacting with Real Challengers Simranjeet Singh, Hetika Shah and Zeeshan Javid who have worked tirelessly and have created a strong positive impact in these trying times.

Simranjeet Singh, a hearing-impaired but that did not stop him from helping others in the pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor suffering in the pandemic and many Deaf individuals agreed. These individuals weren't from any particular organisation and they selflessly donated funds. Simranjeet Singh along with his friends raised Rs 98,000 to help people.

Hetika Shah - During COVID-19, seeing the urgent requirement for protective gears, Hetika Shah through continuous effort developed 'Four-S Shield'- First Indigenously made N99 Mask certified by NABL lab. Developed by Hetika Shah, the 4S SHIELD face mask covers all four sensory organs and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Zeeshan Javid who is helping migrant workers in need by delivering milk, as it is a vital commodity for children. He started Mission Milk and began funding it with his pocket money. He along with his brothers started by providing 60 litres a day and slowly scaled up to distributing 500 litres of milk every day. This way, the team has distributed 20,080 litres of milk among 40,000 children living in 45 different areas of North Bengaluru.

The team has started an online fundraiser on Milaap, a crowdfunding website with a goal to raise Rs. 7.5 lakh and provide 150 families with milk on a daily basis.

Many such stories of such selfless unsung heroes will be shared throughout the season.

More stories here:

Video Link: COVID Hero Swati Rawal

She is an Air India commercial pilot, brought home 263 Indians stranded in Italy, a country ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak. Her safe return infused hope and optimism in hundreds of Indians and their families.

Video Link: COVID Hero - Sagar Gupta Naugriya

Co-founder of Indian Robotics Solutions since 2015, he is habituated with building drones for agricultural utility, they quickly scheme a successful launch for their Corona Combat Drone (CCD) to sanitize the overgrowing and stuffy neighbourhoods of Delhi. With permission from the NDMC (North Delhi Municipal Corporation), drones manned by trained pilots create hygienic conditions for congested and overpopulation slums in Delhi. A liquid is sprayed from above these areas to prevent the spread of the virus in such overwhelming conditions.

Video Link: COVID Hero - Akshay Kothawale

A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Pune, he had saved 2 lakhs for his wedding. When it got delayed due to lockdown, he decided to put the money to better use, feeding migrant workers in Pune. He has been distributing ration kits, towels and clothes to the migrant workers from different cities who are stuck in Pune due to the lockdown.