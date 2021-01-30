Martyrs Day: 15 Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi, Father Of The Nation Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi and Bapu, is a name that needs no introduction. He is the one who played a key role in the freedom struggle against the British Raj. From the Satyagraha Movement to the Quit India Movement, Mahatma Gandhi always inspired people to fight for the integrity, sovereignty and freedom of the country.

Gandhi's death anniversary on 30 January is marked as Martyrs Day in India. On the occasion, we share some of the lesser-known facts about the Father of the Nation.

1. Mahatma Gandhi was born in a Hindu household on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, India.

2. His father Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi served as a Diwan of the Porbandar state.

3. Mahatma Gandhi did his initial schooling at Alfred High School, Rajkot.

4. Mahatma Gandhi was the fourth and youngest child of his parents.

5. When he was only 13 years old, Mahatma Gandhi was married to Kasturba Gandhi owing to the fact that during those times getting married at an early age was the practice.

6. At the age of 19, Gandhi went to study law and become a barrister from the University College, London.

7. After pursuing law, he came back to India to practice law at an Indian firm. But he couldn't get success and therefore, he took up a job at another law firm, for which he was posted in South Africa.

8. During his stay in South Africa, Gandhi underwent racial prejudice. This inspired him to take a stand against apartheid and fight for India's independence from the British Raj.

9. Gandhi then began working for civil rights.

10. When he returned to India, Mahatma Gandhi began the Satyagraha movement against the forced farming of indigo. He led several movements to help India gain freedom from the British empire.

11. Mahatma Gandhi led the famous Dandi March in Gujarat to raise his voice against the forceful implementation of the Salt Tax. A huge number of people joined this march.

12. He also led the Non-Cooperation Movement along with the Civil Disobedience and the Quit India Movement against the British Raj.

13. Gandhi often interacted with the famous writer Leo Tolstoy through letters.

14. In 1930, he became the Time Magazine Man of the year. He has authored several books.

15. On the evening of 30 January 1950, Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse, who was formerly one of his supporters and followers.