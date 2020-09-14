Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Birth Anniversary: Facts About The Famous Bengali Novelist Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, also known as Sarat Chandra Chatterjee was born on 15 September 1876 was a popular Bengali novelist and author. Even today, his works are one of the most popular novels. It would be no wrong to say that Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay still is the most translated, adapted and popular Indian novelist of all time. On his birth anniversary, we are going to tell you more about him. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay was born in a small village named Debanandapur in Hooghly, West Bengal. Since his childhood, he was a quite daring, brave and adventure-loving boy.

2. He received his primary education at an informal village school named, Pyari Pandit's pathshala. Later he went to Hooghly Branch High School to continue his studies.

3. He was a meritorious student and excelled in his studies. Due to this, he got a double promotion and he was able to skip his grade.

4. After completing his initial studies, he passed his intermediate entrance exam but due to the lack of funds, he couldn't study further.

5. It is said that Sarat Chandra's father Motilal Chandra Chattopadhyay was fond of reading and writing. Perhaps, Sarat Chandra inherited this characteristic from his father.

6. After the death of his mother, Sarat didn't stay with his father and used to explore things around him. Once he stayed with some Naga Sadhus in the graveyard and was influenced by them. But after the death of his father, he was somehow brought back to his native place.

7. After his matriculation, since Sarat Chandra couldn't study further, he spent most of his time exploring the nearby places and playing with his friends. He would spend hours and hours with nature and would write down his thoughts.

8. When he didn't play, he worked on his write-ups and looked for errors. This is the time when he improved his writing style and came up with some brilliant stories.

9. He also went to stay in Burma but eventually came back to his hometown and built a house. The two floors Burmese style house still stands today and is known as Sarat Chandra Kuthi. It is said that he spent 12 years of his life as a novelist in this house.

10. He also took up some jobs to look after his wife and a year old son who died too early. This incident affected Sarat Chandra to a great extent. He was deeply filled with human psyche emotions and feelings. His feelings and emotions can be seen in the novels written by him.

11. Later he married Mokshada, a widow and became her teacher as well. He taught her to read and write. He also renamed her as Hironmoyee. He cared for his second wife with true compassion and love.

12. Due to his respect and compassion towards women, he came up with some great women-centric novels such as Parineeta.

13. Very few people know that Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay published his literary works under alias names such as Surendranath Ganguli. He even published his stories under women's names such as Anupama and Anila Devi.

14. His famous novel Devdas has been translated in many languages across India and was adapted for 16 movies. His novel Parineeta too has been translated into many languages. Budding writers used to read his literary work to gain some insights. This clearly shows that Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay was no less than a cosmopolitan figure.

15. He died on 16 January 1938 in Calcutta (now Kolkata) while he was only 61 years old.