Prince Philip Passes Away At 99, Interesting Facts About The Duke Of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday morning, 10 April 2021. He was 99 years old at the time of his demise. The news of his demise was broke in a statement given by Buckingham Palace on the behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, it was mentioned that Britain's longest-serving Royal consort died at Windsor Castle.

While the entire countrymen of Great Britain are mourning the loss of their Royal consort, we are here to tell you some of the lesser-known facts about him. To know more about Prince Philip, scroll down to read more.

1. Prince Philip was born on 9 June 1921 in Mon Repos (stands on Greek Island Corfu) to parents Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

2. Since Prince Philip's parents were the members of Glucksburg, the ruling house of Denmark, he was the prince of both Denmark and Greece.

3. Ever since his birth, he was in the line of succession of the thrones of both Denmark and Greece.

4. Prince Philip was the fifth and last child of Prince Andrew and Princess Alice. He was the only son of the couple.

5. When Prince Philip was only 18 months old, his family was exiled from Greece after Prince Andrew and King Constantine I, the high commander of the Greece expeditionary force and the uncle of Prince Philip was held responsible for heavy losses caused to Greece during the First World War. Prince Andrew and other important members of the ruling house were imprisoned by the new military government.

6. During those times, Prince Andrew's life was in danger while Prince Alice was under surveillance. Soon, Prince Andrew's family was banished from Greece. The family left Greece forever while Prince Philip was carried with the utmost safety in a fruit basket.

7. The family then moved to France where they were lent a house by Prince Philip's wealthy aunt Princess George of Greece and Denmark.

8. Prince Philip initially went to The Elms, an American school in Paris run by Donald MacJannet. According to the teachers, Prince Philip was a 'know it all student but always remarkably polite.'

9. In 1928, he went to the United Kingdom to attend the Cheam School. In the United Kingdom, he lived with his maternal grandmother Victoria Mountbatten, Dowager Marchioness of Milford Haven at Kensington Palace.

10. In 1931, his mother was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and was sent to an asylum while his father went on to live in Monte Carlo. Later Prince Philip went on to study in Schule Schloss Salem which was owned by one of his brothers-in-law.

11. When Prince Philip was barely 18 years old, he joined the British Royal Navy. In 1939, he completed a term as a cadet after which he went to Greece to live with his mother in Athens. There he lived for a month with his mother after which he returned to resume his training.