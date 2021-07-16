Nelson Mandela's Birth Anniversary: Some Of His Inspiring Quotes To Share Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Nelson Mandela was one of the important and iconic leaders of South Africa. Born on 18 July 1918, he fought against the racial discrimination in South Africa. For this, he was imprisoned for 27 years. In early 1990s, he negotiated with F.W de Klerk, the then President of South Africa. To bring down the aparthied and this helped in the peaceful transition of the rule in the country so far.

This year, ahead of his birth anniversary we are here with some of his quotes. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. "Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people."

2. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

3. "Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies."

4. "Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

5. "A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of."

6. "It always seems impossible until it's done."

7. "I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles."

8. "Many people in this country have paid the price before me and many will pay the price after me."

9. "Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again."

10. "To be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 15:49 [IST]