Abinas Nayak From Odisha Makes To The Top 10 Of MasterChef India With 'Chicken Besara' Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Twenty-seven-year-old old Abinas Nayak from Odisha has become the first Odiya ever to be selected in the Top 10 MasterChef India, a popular cooking reality show. Abinas Nayak had prepared 'Chicken Besara' which helped him in making to the top 10 of the contest.

Nayak is the native of Berhampur and works at Infosys. He has already shown his cooking skills in various cooking contests.

Also read: Sundar Pichai: Facts About Alphabet's New CEO That Will Inspire You To Give Your Best In Everything

Besara is a popular and much-loved vegetable dish of Odisha. It is a mix of mustard and a few condiments that add a unique flavour to the dish. Nayak stuffed the chicken breasts with a mustard paste which was blended with some cumin and garlic. He then poached and diced the chicken breasts. The dish was then served with some vegetables and sauce.

This way Nayak gave a modern twist to a traditional Odiya dish. He said that most of the Odiya dishes are slow-cooked. "But within the limited time I was permitted and the challenge I was given, I could manage the dish though added a modern contemporary touch and also did some garnishing," said Nayak while beaming with happiness.

After securing a position in the Top 10 of MasterChef India, Abinas Nayak has got his apron. "This apron is going to change my life," he cried with happiness.

Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar, the three judges of the show were quite amazed by the dish served by Abinas Nayak. Vikas Khanna said 'Jai Ho Odisha' after tasting his dish. The judges said that Nayak didn't prepare the food in a hurry and has prepared it with lots of love. "And the taste, the flavour, the cuts. What combination, the modern look," praised the judges.

Also read: Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane All Set To Become New Army Chief, Interesting Facts About Him

It is noteworthy to mention that Abinas Nayak has won several cooking competitions and was under Top 15 in Hungry for Haldiram's cooking earlier this year.