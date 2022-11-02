Just In
Shah Rukh Khan's First and Only Gay Role In A Film: Know All About It
Penned by Arundhati Roy and directed by naturalist and environmentalist Pradip Krishen, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones is Shah Rukh Khan's first and only gay role in a film. The telefilm was a first not just for SRK but also for Arundhati Roy, marking her screenwriting debut.
It's no secret that Shah Rukh Khan started acting on TV. In 1988, he made his TV debut with Fauji. Then he appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya (1988-90) and Umeed (1989). Next, he starred in Aziz Mirza's Circus (1989-90), and in 1989 he starred in In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones - the only LGBTQ role the actor has ever done in his career.
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: Facts
1. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones is a 1989 Indian English-language television film directed by Pradip Krishen and written by Arundhati Roy.
2. Arjun Raina plays the title role, with Roshan Seth and Arundhati Roy playing supporting roles.
3. Shahrukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, both struggling actors on the Delhi theatre circuit at the time, play small but significant roles in the film.
4. The film was a trilingual production. The majority of the dialogues were in English, while the characters spoke Hindi or Punjabi.
5. The movie offers a glimpse into college life in '70s Delhi, complete with friendship, the yearning of the youth, and disregard for authority shared by students, a rock-and-roll soundtrack, and a year before the Emergency.
6. Shah Rukh Khan plays Senior, an intellectual student.
7. Unlike his usual characters bridled with energy, undeniable charm and often violent bouts, the character of Senior is the other side of the coin.
8. In 1989, the film was awarded two National Awards.
9. Original prints of the film have been lost, and the only copies in circulation are those recorded on video cassette recorders when the film was screened on Doordarshan.
You can watch the movie on YouTube now.
