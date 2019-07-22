Just In
Face of Section 377 Case, Lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju Are Living As A Couple
On 6th September 2018, in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India had struck down the colonial-era Section 377 law and allowed love to exist beyond the strict gender rules in the society.
While the nation got rid of its homophobic tag that day, post-verdict, the lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju became the face of the historic 377 case.
And now, 10 months after the judgment was passed, Katju shared a post on Twitter on 18th July, making it loud and clear that she and Guruswamy were partners.
"Most court days you'll find me in a sari! Something about the 6 yards makes me sit up a little straighter, collect my thoughts and energy for arguments..." wrote Arundhati Katju on this social media platform.
Most court days you'll find me in a sari! Something about the 6 yards makes me sit up a little straighter, collect my thoughts and energy for arguments... #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/U9HDEyT70C— arundhatikatju (@arundhatikatju) July 18, 2019
The picture was shared 134 times and was liked by 1.7k people till now.
It was in 2001 when the issue of Section 377 was first raised by an NGO, Naaz Foundation, and AIDS Bedhbhav Virodh Andolan in the Delhi high court. The historic verdict allowed people belonging to the LGBTQ community, feel safe in their own country.
"My Lords, this is love that must be constitutionally recognized and not just sexual act," said Guruswamy on 6th September, last year.
Another news, which grabbed the nation-wide attention was the Indian sprinter and Asian Games Medallist Dutee Chand, who also revealed that she was in a same-sex relationship with a woman from her village, in the eastern Odisha state. This makes her the first openly gay athlete in a country that is still skeptical about lesbians.
While talking to Indian Express she said, "I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with."