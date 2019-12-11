Sanna Marin, The Youngest Prime Minister In The World Comes From A 'Rainbow Family' Lgbtq oi-Prerna Aditi

Sanna Marin is all set to become the youngest Prime Minister ever in the world after she will swear as the third woman Prime Minister of Finland at the age of 34. She was chosen as the candidate for this position by her Social Democratic Party after Antti Rinne, the former Prime Minister resigned from the post. He lost the confidence of his coalition partners.

Miss Universe Contestant Swe Zin Htet Creates History By Coming Out As Lesbian

However, there is one more thing that distinguishes Sanna Marin from the other leaders and it is her family background. She comes from a 'rainbow family' as she is the daughter of same-sex parents. She was born and raised up by her mother and her mother's partner in Helsinki. It was in the year 2015, when she expressed her thoughts to Menaiset, a Finnish Site about her family to which she refers to 'rainbow family'. She said she felt 'invisible' as she and her family were never recognised as a normal or 'true family or equal with others.' She further spoke, "But I wasn't bullied much. Even when I was little, I was very candid and stubborn. I wouldn't have taken anything easy."

According to Ms. Marin, she is the first person in her family to graduate both in High School and University. It was in the year 2017 when she completed her Master's in Administrative Sciences.

It is not that her candidature was happily accepted. The moment she was chosen to be the leader of the country, she had to face questions as she is a mother to a 22-month-old baby girl. She said on Twitter after being elected as Finland's Prime Minister, "I have never thought about my age or gender. I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate."

"Finland will not be finished in four years, but it can get better. That's what we're working on. I want to build a society in which every child can become anything and in which every human being can live and grow old with dignity."

After taking oath as Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin will be leading a coalition government which will comprise of five different all led by women. Out of these five coalition party leaders, only Anna-Maja Henriksson, the Swedish People's Party leader and the Justice Minister of Finland are 55 years old. The rest all are below 40 years.

Anbu Ruby: India's First Trans Woman Nurse Receives Her Appointment Letter

Sanna Marin was just 27-years-old when she became the Head of Council in Tampere, one of the largest cities in Finland. Since then she has been proving her worth and giving her best in politics.