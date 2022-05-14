Just In
Kashish 2022 To Kick Off With Pride Month On June 1
The 13th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, will be celebrated from June 1-5, 2022 as a physical screening event at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai.
"KASHISH is back in the theatres, after two years of online screenings! We are all truly super excited to bring the entire LGBTQIA+ community and civil society together to celebrate, and kick off June Pride Month in true rainbow colours. Come to KASHISH and enjoy the best of LGBTQIA+ films on the big screens!", said festival director Sridhar Rangayan.
Earlybird discounted registrations are now open for the physical screenings at https://www.instamojo.com/KASHISH_MIQFF/ and there are further discounts for students, transgender persons and senior citizens.
The hybrid edition of the festival will have its physical screenings at Liberty Cinema (June 1-5) & Alliance Francaise de Bombay (June 2-4) and online screenings on our website (June 3-12).
"Our lineup this year, as always, is diverse and inclusive in the truest sense - with a specific focus on the marginalized communities within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, and also films from countries where being a LGBTQIA+ person could be challenging. We want to focus on issues, but we want to also celebrate the success stories of the community", said Saagar Gupta, director of programming.
The festival will screen 184 films from 53 countries in its hybrid festival that includes both physical and online screenings. It will also feature panel discussions, workshops, performances by queer and non-queer artists, and interactions with filmmakers.
Programme details are available at festival website http://mumabiqueerfest.com .
