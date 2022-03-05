Josh And MASH Project Foundation Partner With Nazariya LGBT Resource Group For #MeriLoveLanguage Campaign Lgbtq oi-Boldsky Desk

Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaging short-video app, and the MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise that is enabling an ecosystem for social impact, joined hands with Nazariya LGBT Resource Group to organise the #MeriLoveLanguage campaign from 6th February 2022, to educate the youth of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities about inclusion in love. The challenge encouraged people to share their love story in the form of a video. A special filter was created for the challenge on the Josh app.

Leveraging the power of short-video content, the campaign aimed to create awareness among the audience, especially the youth, and sensitise them towards the need for awareness about the compartmentalisation around the topic of love as an heteronormative act and removing the stigma attached to it. The outreach for the videos was tremendous as the videos reached 50 million+ people and was liked by 4 million+ Josh Users.

The narrative of the campaign was to amplify the voices of different kinds of love that play a crucial role in understanding that no matter who a person loves, the emotions of love are the same. With this campaign, MASH aims to bring an awareness around the taboo and stigma associated with the idea of love.

Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh, said, "An inclusive society is one that is built upon the principles of love and acceptance. It's unfortunate that in this day and age, there still exists such acute stigma against the LGBTQ+ community in India. At Josh, in line with our commitment to positively impact society, we collaborated with MASH Project Foundation and Nazariya to leverage our platform to educate the youth of our country and spread awareness about the importance of acceptance and inclusion. It is only when we love and accept one another for who they are, can we achieve in creating a truly inclusive society where each one lives in peace and harmony."

Prashant Chauhan aka Wacker Cracker, currently the youngest Drag Queen of India, said, "Inclusive love is what Gen Z is aiming at. It is the only way to love. Love is free and pure. It needs no cages or boxes, rather it deserves a person you can call home at the end of the day."

Aman Giri, Head Coordinator, Nazariya, said, "Love is the most wonderful feeling and what better than Valentine's Day to spread the message of inclusion in love, specially for the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where a need for community building still needs to be done to provide them a platform where they feel they can belong."

About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

About MASH Project Foundation

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organisations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions.

NazariyaLGBTQ Society's Instagram page

MASH Project Foundation

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 1:32 [IST]