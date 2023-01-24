World Radio Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance, And Activities Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Radio offers an integrated seamless experience of audio programming, including music, news and podcasts to the listeners. Being advantageous at different levels, Radio provides advertisements that are cheaper than television ads. Advertisers, using Radio, can target their chosen listeners based on time, location etc. It covers programmes that can reach millions of listeners. With an uncanny ability to reach low-income audiences, who have no access to other mediums, it has provided them information day in and day out and also followed us into the technological era as well.

World Radio Day 2023: History

World Radio Day was declared by UNESCO in 2011, and later recognized as an International Day by the United Nations General Assembly on 13 February 2012. Across the borders, where accessing reliable news is scarce, Radio pitches in and provides the Realtime information including 24-hour continuous service. Radio was introduced in India 13 years before AIR started its services. The very first broadcast in the country was made in June 1923. The Calcutta Radio Club was set up five months later.

Usually offering diverse variety of programmes, and content, they uphold the diversity of viewpoints and human culture with respect to region or the area they operate in. It is still not obsolete, despite the advanced technological onslaught of internet enabled TVs and smart Phones of this era. Globally, Radio has been our widely used medium from past many decades which, has helped by giving a voice to our foremost concerns and let us express ourselves through it.

World Radio Day 2023: Theme

The theme this time for the 12th celebration of the World Radio Day on this 13 February 2023 is centred on Radio and Peace.

World Radio Day 203: Significance

The international happenings are likely to be influenced by the general ideas of people, and it is the Radio that shapes the attitudes and knowledge of people about everything. Radio basically informs people about upcoming elections, and conduct programmes that shape public opinion. This does not mean Radio generates conflict, it can also prevent problems from reaching the head, and calm down any issue internally so that it does not escalate to major proportions.

It can educate citizens about the right mindset they need to have in order to live productively and peacefully. It can rope in people from different backgrounds and viewpoints and bring about cultural, political and social reconciliation. Internationally Radio is being regarded as a tool for preserving peace and preventing conflict.

The 13 February is a day that aims to improve the awareness that the common people have about media and Radio, to improve mutual cooperation amongst broadcasters and encourage the law makers to express their decisions using the tool of Radio and chiefly it celebrates the very functioning of Radio Broadcast as it serves a greater purpose. It reaches a wide audience and this day of Radio helps people realize its advantages.

World Radio Day 2023: Activities

Caribbean Radio conducts a plethora of programmes on this day to remind people of its benefits and good influences. The same can be implemented in other parts of the world. Including call-ins to share listeners' views on peace, talk shows reviewing some books on community healing and the like or even some music programmes about peace preservation etc.

