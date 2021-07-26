Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Sunglasses, Dresses, Trousers, Luggage, Shoes - Top 20 Products On Discount! Trends N Style oi-Prerna Aditi

Finally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is here. The two-day sale is.e., on 26 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 brings exciting offers and discounts for its customers. From fashion products to electronic gadgets and footwear, Amazon has everything for you. The sale is exclusively for Prime members and promises to provide products till the stock lasts. Today we have brought a simple guide on a few products that might interest you. Go through our little guide to know the products that are available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

1. ILLI LONDON Women's TOP

Ladies, if you are looking for a perfect fit top that's not only comfortable but also trendy then, Illi London Women's Top is for you. This polyester top with a long sleeve is quite comfortable to wear. Available in four different colours, the top comes in S, M, L and XL size options. The top is in the range of Rs. 499. This Machine and Warm Wash top will go with denim and denims and trousers.

2. Miss Chase Women's Black Designer Super Soft Round

Neck Full Sleeves Mini Bodycon Dress + Women's Comfortable Round Neck Sleeveless Striped Midi Bodycon Dress with Zipper: Bodycon dresses are just wonderful and women need to have a few bodycon dresses in their wardrobe. Amazon Prime Day Sale brings you a combo offer of buying two bodycon dresses of Miss Chase in one go. Product 1 is a black coloured, super soft and round-neck bodycon dress while product 2 is a striped, sleeveless and cotton bodycon dress. Both of them are cold machine wash dresses with straight hemlines.

3. SLK Wood Products Multifunctional Wooden Box, Cosmetic Box, Storage Box

What could be better than having a multifunctional wooden box that can be used for storing cosmetics, jewelry, medicines and many other things? Amazon Prime Day Sale brings you a European Beech Wood Body box that can be used in many ways. The box has multiple sections divided that can help you in keeping your things in an organised manner. You can also use this box as a bathroom counter or deep drawer. The price of this multipurpose box is Rs. ₹699.00.

4. Scotch-Brite 2-in-1 Bucket Spin Mop (Green, 2 Refills)

Now clean your house in an easier manner by using the Scotch Brite 2-in-1 Bucket Spin Mop. This package contains 1 piece bucket, 1 handle and 2 extra refills to ensure the durability and longevity of the mop. With the help of it, you can trap and clean dirt quite easily, leaving your house neat and hygienic. The mop has a 360-degree telescopic handle that will help you in cleaning the nook and corner of your house. The price of this mop is ₹899.00.

5. Womanista Women's Crepe Saree with Blouse Piece

(WM1312_Off White & Pink_Onesize_Off White, Pink)

If you also love wearing saree, then try this beautiful off-white and pink Crepe Saree that comes with a matching blouse. This Womanista's synthetic saree is six yards and is quite lightweight. Make sure you only dry clean this saree to keep its design and pattern safe. So check out the saree here.

6. Sonata Formal Analog Black Dial Men's Watch NM7924NM01/NN7924NM01

This Amazon Prime Day Sale, buy Sonata Formal Analog Black Dial Men's Watch. This black watch is made up of stainless steel and has a round dial. This analog watch has a quartz movement and comes with a 12 months manufacturer warranty. The price of this watch is ₹1,300.00.

7. Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Uni-Sex Activity Tracker - Calorie Counter, Call And Message Notifications And Up To 10 Day Battery Life - SWD90059PP05 / SWD90059PP05

This Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can buy your favourite Fastrack Reflex 2.0 unisex activity tracker. With a touch button, the watch comes with a 1 year warranty. The watch counts your calories and keeps a record of the distances, steps covered and hours of sleep you had. It also has a sedentary reminder. You can use it as a remote controller to take pictures on your phone and can help you in tracking your phone, in case it's lost. The band colour of this watch comes in green colour and the price of this watch is ₹1,195.00.

8. V2A Analog Digital Waterproof Fashion Sports Watch

With Backlight Alarm Stopwatch For Women And Girls (Pink)

If you are looking forward to buying a Fashion Sports Watch, then consider this V2A Analog Digital Waterproof Fashion Sports watch. The watch comes with a backlight alarm stopwatch. The watch goes well with any outfit and occasion. Be it a sports event, shopping day or a casual meeting with friends, you can flaunt this watch with ease. While wearing this waterproof watch, you don't have to worry about rain, showers or swimming. With a high hardness glass mirror and shock-resistant material, this watch is quite durable and strong. The watch also has a calendar and date and comes in the range of ₹764.00.

9. Carlton London Women's Black Heeled Sandal (CLL-6270)

Having comfortable footwear is the ultimate bliss. In this Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can buy these Carlton London Women's Black heels that come in three different colour options to choose from. With regular ankle height, rubber material and buckle closure, you can wear this heel sandal on any occasion. The croc texture and easy to wipe texture helps in keeping the heels clean. The price of these heels is ₹839.00.

10. XE Looks Doctor Sole Comfortable Tan Flats Sandals For Women (Cream/Tan)

Flat sandals have literally no match. They are not just comfortable but also stylish and trendy. XE Looks brings you doctor sole comfortable tan flat sandals. The hook and loop closure of this sandal makes it perfect for party, ethnic and casual wear. The bottom of this flat sandal is extremely soft making it comfortable to wear. The price of this flat sandal is Rs. 549.00.

11. Crocs Unisex Adult Bayaband Seasonal Printed Army

Green/Khaki Clog-7 Men/ 8 UK Women (M8W10) (206232-354)

Now you can also match the trend with these unisex crocs footwear. The Army Green and Khaki print clogs come for both men and women. With slip-on and pull-on closure, these clogs provide comfort. In the price range of ₹2,125.00 - ₹3,225.75, these clogs come in seven colour options to choose from.

12. Crocs Unisex Kids Blue Clogs (206833-410)

Now let your child enjoy and play without any worry. In this Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can buy these trendy yet comfy clogs for your little bundle of joy. These slip-on water shoes come in various colours and designs to choose from. In the price range that is reasonable, you get these synthetic sole clogs, suitable for both water and sports activities.

13. Victorinox Nylon 57 cms Anthracite Softsided Carry-On (601478)

One of the major tips to follow when going on a trip is to have a durable and light carry-on. Victorinox brings you a soft-sided carry-on that is quite durable and spacious. Made up of Nylon, the carry-on comes in Anthracite colour. With two wheels and one main compartment, this carry-on has a TSA lock. Check out this carry-on here.

14. Vogue Eyewear UV Protection Sunglasses ( 0VO5393S | 54 mm | Round | Pink Frame )

If you are also willing to buy Vogue Sunglasses then Amazon Prime Day Sale is just for you. At the price of ₹3,725.00, you can now buy Vogue Eyewear that comes with UV Protection. The frame of the sunglasses is pink in colour which will give you a glamorous look. The arm length of these sunglasses is 135 mm and comes with a 24-month manufacturer warranty.

15. GoSriKi Women's Rayon Anarkali Kurta With Dupatta (KUMT-DRESS-MAGENTA X-Large)

Now you can rock in your ethnic wear by having this beautiful rayon Anarkali kurta and dupatta. GoSriki brings you a beautiful magenta pink Anarkali kurta that has three-quarter sleeves. The straight-fit kurta can be hand-washed and has a regular fit. In the price range of ₹599.00, you can get two other colour options to choose from.

16. Fabricorn Black Cotton Fleece Collar Zipper Jacket Sweatshirt for Women (Black, Medium)

A sweatshirt is one of the must-haves in a woman's wardrobe. Fabricorn brings you a black cotton fleece collar zipper jacket. This regular-fit jacket has been bio-washed to provide you comfort and a smooth experience during the winter season. In case, black isn't your choice, then you can choose from two other colour options. The jacket comes in the price range of ₹599.00 only and has five different size options to choose from.

17. Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Polycarbonate Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage

In this Amazon Prime Day Sale, buy Skybags cabin luggage to ease your travel. Made up of polycarbonate material and a hard case, this 55 cm trooper is water-resistant. With four wheels and a zipper closure, the outer material of this trooper is scratch-resistant. The trooper comes in blue colour and ₹1,999.00 price range.

18. Mad About India 15.6 Inches Laptop Sleeve

Who said your laptop bag can't be funky and quirky? In case you are bored of carrying that same monochrome bag, then Chumbak brings you a collection of Mad About India laptop bags. The bag is spacious enough to accommodate a laptop up to 15.6 inches. Perfect for college and office, this laptop bag comes in 16 different colours and design patterns to choose from. You get this bag in the price range of ₹767.00.

19. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Tapered Jogger

Stretchable Casual Trousers (JOG-03_Pista Green_M): Do you want the comfort of casual trousers and joggers altogether? Then this tapered fit jogger stretchable casual trouser is surely your thing. With regular fit and cotton fabric, these trousers are quite comfortable to wear with any outfit of your choice. It is an ankle-length jogger that comes with an elasticated waistband. The price range of this product is ₹389.00 - ₹577.00.

20. BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set (SKDGILDED S648834_Off White-Brown_M (34))

If you are looking forward to buying a beautiful ethnic set, then Biba brings one for you. This off-white brown straight salwar suit set comes in a regular fit. The synthetic fabric of this ethnic set makes it quite beautiful to wear. The price range of this product is ₹1,710.00.