Total Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Date, Timings, Visibility, Where, How To Watch Chandra Grahan

When Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, as Sun Earth and Moon come into an alignment, the lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse happens when the entire Moon falls with the shadow of the Umbra on the earth. It occurs when the Moon and Sun are stationed on opposite sides of the Earth, and the planet completely overshadows its natural satellite.

The Moon gets completely blocked by the Earth's Umbra during a total eclipse of the Moon., The penumbra is where the sun is partially covered by the earth, whereas the umbra is where Sun is completely hidden. During the process of the eclipse, most wavelengths from the Sun are filtered out and hence only red and orange wavelengths from his spectrum reach us. Hence, Moon looks like a reddish-hued disk. Know more about this day.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date And Time

The long and most awaited Eclipse of 2022 will arrive and be visible on the 7th and 8th of November 2022 after 09:00 pm. The Lunar Eclipse of November 2022 can be seen by the entire global population via the naked eye during the nighttime. Since the shadow of the earth is seen over the moon, the moon acquires a blood-red hue. This day has a direct impact on all twelve signs of the zodiac and casts both positive and negative effects.

While the Eastern Part of India will observe the complete Lunar Eclipse, the other regions will be able to have only a partial view. Apart from India, other countries such as Australia, America, Canada, Brazil, Europe and Southern America will have a view of Chandra Grahan in November 2022.

The Lunar Eclipse occurs due to the linear alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. We can all see the eclipse with bare eyes and also the blood-red moon. It is a very auspicious event and an opportunity to see the eclipse as we receive blessings from all these three planets during this time.

Chandra Grahan will start from the night of 07 November 2022 which you can notice with the naked eye.

Chandra Grahan 2022 will end around 6:00 am on 08 November 2022.

It shows up to be a complete eclipse in some regions whereas it is seen partially in some other regions of the world.

Citizens of India, Australia, Brazil, America, Canada, Brazil and Europe will get a chance to see the eclipse with bare eyes this year.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: How To Watch

Complete lunar eclipse can be watched from the eastern Indian region.

Partial Lunar Eclipse can be seen from all over India.

One does not need any specialised equipment to see eclipse. However, to have an improved view, you can use binoculars or a telescope. It would be a theest idea to watch the eclipse from a dark environment away from bright lights in order to get a complete view of the redness of the moon.

People who are unable to watch it directly, can watch the live stream of the eclipse on the official YouTube channel of timeanddate.com.

The penumbral phase of the eclipse, (when the Moon passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow), begins at 08:02 UTC (03:02 EDT).

The effect of this above eclipse is difficult to view with the naked eye.

Partial eclipse begins at 09:09 UTC (04:09 EDT), when the first umbral contact occurs.

Moon will look partly darker than usual as the edge of the umbra is blurred and creates a fuzzy edge as the eclipse is beginning to form.

Total eclipse begins at 10:17 UTC (05:17 EDT), and this is the moment when the Moon is within Earth's umbra which turns rusty red.

A View aided with binoculars at this stage can really make this event memorable.

Total eclipse will end at 11:42 UTC (06:42 EDT), at which time the reddish hue of the moon begins to fade away.

By 12:49 UTC the partial eclipse will end, and by 13:50 UTC, the lunar eclipse will fully conclude.

For those observing in the EDT time zone, the moon sets below the horizon for the last two stages,.

On this day of Chandra Grahan, which is on the 08th of November 2022 all you can see is the moon covered with shadow. It has sweeping changes across all the twelve zodiac signs, both negative and positive.

Lunar Eclipse 2022-Astrological View

The lunar eclipse 2022 will leave a remarkable impact on all the sun signs.

These effects are both negative and positive, on all signs of the observers.

Two eclipses occurring inside a stretch of fifteen days are not deemed to be auspicious and may have negative consequences as well.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

