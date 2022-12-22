Just In
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Inspiring Quotes Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti or Birthday is celebrated on 23 January annually to honour the spirit of Netaji in bringing independence to India, from the shackles of the British Subhas Chandra Bose, fondly addressed as Netaji is famous for his colossal role in India's independence movement. Participating in the non-cooperation movement and leading the Congress party, he became immersed in the militant wing and promoted socialist policies. His book namely 'The Indian Struggle' , which was banned by the British Government, actually covers the Indian independence movement that ensued from 1920 to 1942. 'Jai Hind' was the word coined by him. His political charisma and magnetic personality inspired many into the freedom struggle then. The first Indian National Army INA was formed and spearheaded by him. He started Azad Hind Fauj in 1943, allowed thousands of Indian youths to join the struggle for independence from the British colonial rule. His famous slogans are 'tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga', 'Jai Hind', and 'Delhi Chalo'.
Here are 12 popular quotes by subhas Chandra Bose which can make an interesting reading.
1. "It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood."
2. *" Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken."
3. Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible
4. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get
5. "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom"
6. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."
7. No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions
8. We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood.
9. "Freedom is not given, It. Is taken"
10. "Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth"
11. "Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, that too, soon."
12. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength.
