Your Favourite Lipstick Shade Can Reflect Your Personality Traits

Wearing lipstick can bring a drastic change in your mood and turn you into a stylish individual who is confident and fun to be with. Lipstick can be seen as a way you express yourself, as it outlines your lips and gives a glow to your smile if the right shade is chosen. It is a tool that completes your look and empowers you by enhancing your self-confidence as well.

Lipstick wearers come across as attractive and in control all the time. Whenever you are feeling low, you could use it to enhance your mood, to uplift your sagging spirits and enthusiasm. Let us see which shades of lipstick bring out the best in you and reflect your personality traits.

1. Red Shades Of Lipstick

Red is all about making a statement, be it in a dress, accessories, or lipstick. You are a high reservoir of energy which is spilling beyond the usual limits. Supremely confident and determined, you do not back out from taking bold decisions. You have a highly ambitious streak which is why you don't shy away from taking risks. Your warmth and sensuous aura and that aggressive attitude complement your excellent team-playing abilities. You have a strong voice against things about which you are truly concerned. You know when and where to speak what comes to your mind. You love being the centre of attention. You are highly comfortable with yourself wherever you are and you love the spotlight to be on you. It is not that you overlook your faults. You are well aware of your flaws and pluses. You spend generously on your loved ones.

2. Nude Shades Of Lipstick

A preference for a nude lipstick, indicates that you are classic and sophisticated. Although a bit reserved and shy, you are highly practical. Not interested in hogging attention wherever you go, you love to stay unnoticed. You are generous and kind to an extreme degree and you take your own time to speak up about your thoughts. You would love to stay with cheerful people. Although you are warm you display authoritative traits. A no-nonsense attitude and tough exterior may get you labelled as arrogant. You are sweet to talk to once you decide to be really friendly. Lack of pretense and a down-to-earth manner characterise you as a person.

3. Pink Shades Of Lipstick

High on energy, with a childlike enthusiasm towards things, you come across as exuberant You love partying and generally enjoying your time. You may be very outgoing and social. With the ability to befriend anyone in an instant, you exhibit a flair for risk-taking with an adventurous streak to match. Anything new, be it an experience, meeting people, visiting places, or honing your knowledge in new disciplines, interests you. You can easily get into the shoes of another person and see things from his angle. You are playful and adorable but by no means immature. Emotionally highly evolved,you show potential to be a good leader.

4. Brown Shades Of Lipstick

If you love shades of brown, it shows that you can be relied on. You see that you are in control all the time, with mercurial wit, and calm. Your sense of humour and your maturity does not allow you to be gregarious in your conversations but you are a pleasing conversationalist. You are a genuine individual with no inclination to pretense. You are choosy about everything and everybody. You are a low-profile person who likes to be on the traditional side and follow traditional values.

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 14:34 [IST]