World Braille Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, And Celebrations

World Braille Day is a momentous occasion that is celebrated to laud the contribution of Louis Braille and educate people about its importance. It is a day that commemorates visually impaired achievers and raises its voice in their favour for equal rights and opportunities. Braille is a system where raised dots can be used by the blind to read letters. To create a Braille character, six raised dots are used in different combinations, arranged in matrices called Braille cells. The Braille device uses varied technologies to help decipher graphic information like images, maps, graphs, text, etc.



World Braille Day: Date

Internationally World Braille Day is celebrated on 4 January annually as a gesture that appreciates Braille's contribution towards the cause of the blind. This is the official day chosen by the United Nations to celebrate the day of the blind. Every year, World Braille Day will be celebrated on Wednesday 4 January.

World Braille Day: Theme

The theme chosen by the World Blind Union (WBU), is to focus on the particular aspects of Braille to facilitate the blind or the partially sighted to read despite the challenging vision issues.

The theme of this year is chosen thus. The aim is to see "a world in which the rights and dignity of blind and partially sighted people are respected and they can fully participate on an equal basis with others in all aspects of life.

World Braille Day: History

First published in 1829, the Braille system was incorporated by the National Institute for Blind Youth.

Louis braille was a French educator who himself had lost his vision at a tender age and could not be helped much by medical intervention. Despite this, he excelled academically and at the age of 10 received a scholarship to a French institute for the blind. Braille system was a modification of the night writing system which was developed by Braille while he was still a sophomore in College. He was inspired by the work of an army officer Charles Barbier to come up with the script. It was way more complicated and hence Braille simplified it for ease of use by the Blind. Today, braille has come to be recognised as a standard language for the visually challenged and is used in many languages as well.

World Braille Day: Celebrations

Learning braille and using the Braille translation software is the best way to offer your appreciation for Braille.

Contribute to the organization in cash or kind for the cause of the blind.

You can promote blind or visually impaired artists and writers and their work through known digital ways.

Work towards including braille materials in schools so that the texts are available to the Blind.

Businesses run by the blind should be supported in all possible ways.

Popularize Braille by sharing its importance with friends and family.

Teach a person how to read and write in Braille. Collect information on the history and importance of Braille.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12:41 [IST]