This Viral Video Show A Cool Technique To Perfectly Peel Hard-Boiled Egg Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

We all can agree on one thing that peeling hard-boiled eggs can be a nightmare! It seems like removing eggshells is not that easy and it does require skills and finesse to peel a boiled egg perfectly.

Recently a video of a person showing how to peel egg went viral and this is making netizens crazy. In the 9-second video clip, you can see a person holding a hard-boiled egg in one hand and glass in the other hand. The person then puts the egg in the glass and fills it with some water in it. After that, the person holds the glass with the palm covering the mouth opening of the glass.

The video was posted on Twitter with a caption, "Apparently I've been cracking open hard-boiled eggs wrong all this time... who knew?"

Apparently I've been cracking open hard boiled eggs wrong all this time... who knew? ? pic.twitter.com/hz6eNnWUkc — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) January 5, 2020

The person then shakes the glass having boiled egg and water in it. That's it! The shell perfectly comes out.

After watching the video, one user asked if it was a kind of sorcery, while another user mentioned that this trick didn't work. Check out the Twitter reactions:

What sorcery is this? — Patrick J. Oegerle (@oegerle) January 6, 2020

I tried it didn’t work — mickey1 (@caromitchell1) January 7, 2020

Also, some of the users weren't happy at the scene of the person not turning off the water tap. They seemed to be unhappy by this egg peeling trick in which the person is wasting water.

That water bill... — Und3rGroundK1ngz (@3K1NGZ) January 5, 2020

This technique is not eco-frirndly. Turn off the tap first, stop wasting water..for peeling one egg you this wasted huge amount of water. I will show you better eco-friendly method to peel off eggs. — Mukesh Kumar (@mukeshcusat) January 8, 2020

Dont forget to close it!!! Dont waste water!!! — alhamdulillah still bahtiar (@sanskuypars) January 5, 2020