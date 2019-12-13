For Quick Alerts
Viral: This Unappetizing Post Is For All Those Who Want To Kill Their Food Cravings Right Now
Pulse
oi-Deepannita Das
Bizzare food combinations getting viral on social media is nothing new and yes probably there is no end to it. You may have come across cookies dipped in orange juice, cricket pasta, banana and mayo, sweet and ketchup and what not!
In case you are about to puke, we will give you one more reason to do it. Recently, an unappetizing post is doing rounds on Twitter and after seeing it netizens are begging to stop ruing their comfort food. If you are curious to check out the image, well, see here for yourself.
Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI— PotatHOE (@potathoe69) December 11, 2019
Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
